European giants Real Madrid and Juventus collide Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium in a high-stakes last-16 showdown of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Their paths cross again seven years after a fiery Champions League quarterfinal, where the Old Lady stunned Los Blancos with a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu but bowed out on a 4-3 aggregate after a controversial late penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo.

This time, the setting is different, but the intensity is expected to burn just as fiercely.

The Spanish giants arrive in Miami riding the highs and lows of transition.

Under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who took the reins in the summer of 2024, Los Blancos topped Group H with seven points.

They began their campaign sluggishly with a 1-1 draw against Saudi side Al-Hilal, but quickly found rhythm with back-to-back wins over Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg.

Their 3-0 dismantling of Salzburg, featuring goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and teenage prodigy Gonzalo Garcia, was a reminder of their pedigree.

Alonso is steering Madrid into a new era after an inconsistent domestic season that ended in a second-place La Liga finish and a Champions League semifinal exit.

Big-name arrivals like Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen – poached from Juventus – reflect Madrid’s rebuilding ambitions, though injuries have complicated the process.

Key players Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy remain sidelined, while Eder Militao is doubtful.

The return of Antonio Rudiger from cramp and the recovery of Kylian Mbappe, who could feature off the bench after an illness, offers some relief for Alonso’s thin squad.

La Vecchia Signora, meanwhile, have looked lethal going forward but vulnerable at the back.

Under Igor Tudor, appointed in March 2024, the Bianconeri lit up Group G with a 5-0 rout of Al Ain and a 4-1 win over Wydad AC before being brought down to earth in a 5-2 loss to Manchester City.

Tudor’s aggressive 4-3-3 formation has sparked fresh attacking energy, led by the emerging Turkish talent Kenan Yıldız, Portuguese winger Francisco Conceicao, and striker Randal Kolo Muani.

But their defensive lapses against City showed this team is still a work in progress.

Juventus, who haven’t lifted the Serie A trophy since 2020, ended last season in fourth.

Tudor’s side may lack the depth and experience of Madrid, but they carry a sense of urgency and belief that could prove dangerous.

Their young stars bring pace and unpredictability, and midfield reinforcements like Khephren Thuram could be pivotal in controlling the tempo against Madrid’s seasoned core.

Tactically, Alonso’s Real Madrid is built around a flexible 3-5-2 system.

With Aurelien Tchouameni dropping into the backline, Madrid can dominate the midfield through Luka Modric and Valverde while wing-backs Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia stretch the pitch.

Vinicius and Garcia up front offer sharp movement and blistering pace, with Jude Bellingham supporting from deep.

Juventus counter with a 4-3-3 that compresses into a 4-5-1 when defending.

Locatelli holds the center while Thuram and Nicolo Fagioli work the channels. Yildiz and Conceicao aim to exploit space on the flanks and feed Kolo Muani in transition.

If Madrid’s makeshift backline cracks under pressure, it’s these three who’ll be the ones to capitalize.

This will be the 22nd competitive meeting between Madrid and Juventus, with the Spanish giants holding a narrow edge: 10 wins to Juve’s nine, along with two draws.

Their shared history is filled with drama, triumph, heartbreak and controversy. Tuesday’s clash promises to add another fiery chapter to that storied rivalry.

A spot in the Club World Cup quarterfinals awaits the winner, where either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey lie in wait.