A 71-year-old man has been arrested after alleged racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo marred Manchester City’s 3-3 Premier League draw at Everton, casting another shadow over English football’s ongoing fight against discrimination.

Merseyside Police detained the suspect following reports from supporters and stadium staff at Hill Dickinson Stadium during Monday’s match.

Everton confirmed the man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense and later released on conditional bail, which bars him from approaching within one mile of any designated sports venue on matchdays.

Both clubs moved quickly to condemn the incident.

Everton reiterated its zero-tolerance stance, while City welcomed the swift response from authorities and vowed continued support for Semenyo.

The Ghana international has faced similar abuse before. Earlier this season, while playing for AFC Bournemouth, Semenyo reported racist insults from a fan during a match at Anfield. That game was briefly halted as the offender was removed and later charged.

Monday’s events were compounded by further abuse off the pitch.

City defender Marc Guehi was subjected to racist messages on social media after a costly error allowed Everton’s Thierno Barry to equalize in the second half.

The mistake, a misplaced pass that gifted Barry a clear chance, proved pivotal in a match that slipped from City’s grasp.

City condemned the online attacks in strong terms, calling them “vile” and reaffirming their commitment to stand by both players. The club stressed that discrimination in any form has no place in the game.

On the pitch, the draw left Pep Guardiola’s side five points behind leaders Arsenal, though City still hold a game in hand in a tightly contested title race.