While football matches have been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, fans across Germany are coming up with novel ways to support their team without setting foot in the stands.

For 19 euros ($21), Borussia Monchengladbach supporters can have a life-sized cardboard figure of themselves, decked in team colors, propped up on the terraces.

"We have over 6,500 orders. It's overwhelming, we never expected this," beamed Thomas Ludwig, chairman of Fanprojekt Moenchengladbach (FPMG), who came up with the novel idea.

Gladbach winger Patrick Herrmann has said the figures on the terraces give the players a morale boost during training sessions at Borussia Park.

Their rival Cologne is also planning for a restart with part of its stadium covered for home games with banners and flags donated by fans.