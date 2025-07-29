England’s Lionesses returned to a hero’s welcome Monday, just hours after their nerve-shredding penalty shootout win over reigning world champion Spain secured back-to-back European titles.

Chloe Kelly slotted home the decisive penalty in Basel, Switzerland, lifting Sarina Wiegman’s side to a 4-3 shootout triumph following a tense 1-1 draw in the Euro 2025 final.

The victory cemented England’s grip on the continental crown they first claimed at Wembley in 2022.

Fans decked out in England kits and waving flags gathered outside Southend Airport, about 40 miles east of London, to greet their champions. Cheers erupted as the team arrived aboard a plane bearing the word “Home” painted in bold red on its fuselage.

England's Leah Williamson holds the Euro 2025 trophy as she arrives with her team-mates at London Southend Airport, London, U.K., July 28, 2025. (AP Photo)

In a post on X, the team shared a photo of the trophy, wrapped in an England flag and proudly perched on a seat – a fitting passenger for a flight bound for celebration.

The aircraft received a water salute from two fire engines upon landing. First off the plane: captain Leah Williamson and head coach Wiegman, with Williamson raising the gleaming trophy high to thunderous applause.

Among the waiting supporters were 11-year-old twins Poppy and Daisy Macdonald, who held a sign asking for a photo with star striker Alessia Russo.

“We’re so proud. They’ve won it two times in a row and they’ve worked so hard for it,” said Poppy. “They’ve had a lot of injuries and setbacks, but they’ve done really well.”

The Lionesses were whisked straight to 10 Downing Street, the official residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which was decked out in England flags.

The team was hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock while Starmer was in Scotland meeting U.S. President Donald Trump.

An open-top bus parade will follow Tuesday, culminating in a celebration in front of Buckingham Palace.

Victory in Switzerland was sweet revenge for Wiegman’s defending champions, who suffered a bitter defeat against the same opponents in the World Cup final two years ago.

King Charles III said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their victory, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”

Starmer also hailed the triumph, saying: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.”

Late drama

Sunday’s win in Switzerland capped a remarkable tournament packed with late drama for England.

Wiegman’s team were slow out of the blocks, losing their first match against France, before comfortable wins over the Netherlands and Wales in the group stage.

They came back from 2-0 down against Sweden in the quarterfinals before winning on penalties and booked their place in the final with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy.

The defending champions again fell behind against Spain in Sunday’s final, but Russo canceled out Mariona Caldentey’s first-half opener, and the teams remained level at 1-1 after extra time.

Two penalty saves by player of the match Hannah Hampton and a miss from Salma Paralluelo set the stage for Kelly, who also scored the winner against Germany in the 2022 final.

In total, the Lionesses led for fewer than five minutes across the entire Euros knockout stage.

“I must admit that this is the most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played,” said Wiegman. “The players say we can win by any means, and we just never, ever give up.”

The Dutch coach, who has now won three European Championship titles in a row – having led the Netherlands to victory in 2017 – said she hoped England’s win would boost women’s football worldwide.

“How I’ve experienced this tournament is that the level went up again, the intensity of the games went through the roof,” she said. “That’s what we’ve seen.

“We’ve seen it in the games, but also in the data we have. I think this tournament broke every record again, and that’s great. I hope that will boost the women’s game everywhere.”