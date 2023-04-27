The highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final, the pinnacle of Europe's premier club-level tournament, will take place on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, where the 68th champion will be crowned.

The original trophy, crafted from silver and weighing a hefty 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) with a height of 73.5 centimeters (30 inches), will be awarded to the victorious team and subsequently displayed at a shopping mall in Levent, situated on a specially designed platform for the public to marvel at.

The trophy will be on display until 9 p.m. the following day.

The competition's sponsor PepsiCo's Türkiye Beverage Department Senior Marketing Director, Aslı Önder, and Türkiye Food Category Senior Marketing Director Seren Çankırı hosted a news conference ahead of the trophy's unveiling, sharing their excitement over the upcoming event.

With this season marking the 68th occasion when the trophy will be lifted, Aslı Önder said: "We are thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to experience the trophy firsthand. This year's final coincides with the 100th anniversary of our republic, making it all the more significant. We hope to witness a finale as electrifying and unforgettable as the 2005 edition, which still resonates with football fans worldwide."

Çankırı also expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the significance of the iconic Champions League trophy's arrival in Istanbul.

"Football has the power to unite and inspire communities, which is why we have long invested in the sport. It is an honor to bring UEFA's prized possession to Türkiye, and we hope to see it being lifted by the captain of a Turkish team in the future," he said.