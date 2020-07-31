Istanbul club Fatih Karagümrük was promoted to Turkish Süper Lig next season after defeating Adana Demirspor on Thursday in Ankara.

Karagümrük received entry into Turkey's top football league Lig after winning 6-5 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the second-tier TFF First league playoff final.

The team will be the sixth Istanbul side to compete in the Super League after Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Medipol Basaksehir and Kasimpasa.

Hatayspor won the TFF First Lig and will be joined by second-place Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor in the top division.