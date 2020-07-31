Istanbul club Fatih Karagümrük was promoted to Turkish Süper Lig next season after defeating Adana Demirspor on Thursday in Ankara.
Karagümrük received entry into Turkey's top football league Lig after winning 6-5 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the second-tier TFF First league playoff final.
The team will be the sixth Istanbul side to compete in the Super League after Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Medipol Basaksehir and Kasimpasa.
Hatayspor won the TFF First Lig and will be joined by second-place Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor in the top division.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.