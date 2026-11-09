Turkish Süper Lig action Sunday saw Fenerbahçe begin a new managerial era with a win, while Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor secured victories to remain near the top of the table heading into the international break.

The Yellow Canaries made a thunderous statement in Emre Belözoğlu’s first match as head coach, thrashing Çorum FK 5-0 on the road to snap a two-match domestic skid.

Building on midweek momentum from their UEFA Champions League victory over Liverpool, Fenerbahçe dominated from the opening whistle to climb into sixth place with 19 points from 11 matches.

Mason Greenwood sparked the rout in the 12th minute, racing onto a magnificent long pass launched from deep within his own half by Oğuz Aydın before hammering a tight-angle shot into the near corner.

Nine minutes later, İrfan Can Kahveci marked his 200th official appearance for Fenerbahçe with a moment of sheer magic.

After İsmail Yüksek pinched possession in Çorum's half, Romelu Lukaku laid the ball off to Kahveci, who unleashed a majestic, 25-yard curling strike into the top corner.

Kahveci completed his brace in the 56th minute, feinting a left-footed shot on the edge of the area before curling a right-footed effort into the top corner off a feed from Matteo Guendouzi.

Greenwood added his second of the afternoon in the 63rd minute, turning home Levent Mercan’s low cross.

Substitute Kerem Aktürkoğlu then set up Oğuz Aydın for a close-range far-post finish in the closing stages following a clever link-up with Vedat Muriqi to round out the 5-0 thrashing. Çorum FK remain in ninth place with 16 points.

Vlahovic brace guides Beşiktaş

Beşiktaş, meanwhile, turned in a clinical performance to sweep past 10-man Gençlerbirliği 3-0, powered by a Dusan Vlahovic double and a hat trick of assists from Belgian international Leandro Trossard.

Vlahovic opened the scoring in the 20th minute, coolly latching onto Trossard’s threaded through-ball to slot home with his left foot.

Gençlerbirliği’s task grew exponentially harder just two minutes later when defender Metehan Baltacı picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Vlahovic, reducing the Ankara side to 10 men.

Beşiktaş forward Dusan Vlahovic (C) celebrates scoring against Gençlerbirliği in Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Serbian forward doubled the Black Eagles' lead on the stroke of halftime, tapping into an empty net after Trossard burst down the right flank and whipped a low cross across the face of goal.

Trossard capped a stellar display in the 85th minute, chipping goalkeeper İrfan Can Eğribayat before Ernest Poku applied the final touch on the goal line to complete the 3-0 victory.

The result lifts Beşiktaş into fourth place with 22 points from 11 matches, while Gençlerbirliği sit 14th with 11 points.

Trabzonspor keep on winning

Trabzonspor maintained their relentless domestic charge under manager Thomas Reis, earning a 2-0 away victory over Alanyaspor to extend their Süper Lig winning streak to six matches.

The Black Sea Storm bounced back from a midweek UEFA Conference League setback against Freiburg to move into second place with 25 points, three behind leaders Galatasaray.

Cape Verde international Wagner Pina broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, gathering a long pass from Chibuike Nwaiwu on the right wing before cutting into the box and finishing from a tight angle.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage in the 34th minute. After Paul Onuachu flicked Ernest Muçi’s entry pass forward, Salah sold defender Nuno Lima a subtle dummy before stroking a left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana preserved the clean sheet late in the second half, denying Omar Ben Ali from close range as Reis' side secured eight wins in nine matches across all competitions. Alanyaspor remain 13th with 12 points.

In Sunday's other Süper Lig action, Rizespor earned a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Erzurumspor FK.