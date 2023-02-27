Fenerbahçe have reportedly cast an eye toward Tottenham Hotspur's outcast forward Lucas Moura to bolster their front line and try to reclaim the league title, which has eluded them for almost a decade.

Nevertheless, suppose the Yellow Canaries are cannot come to an accord with the Brazilian footballer, they will then pursue an alternative path and make a move for Gelson Martins – who currently plies his trade with Monaco in Ligue 1 – although nothing concrete has been established as of yet, with their initial preference still Moura.

By the instructions of manager Jorge Jesus, Fenerbahçe is actively pursuing talks with Lucas Moura, whose existing contract with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur will reach its conclusion at the end of the current season.

Fenerbahçe have put forth a 3 million euro ($3.17 million) package plus bonuses for the signing of the 30-year-old.

However, it has been reported that he has requested 5 million euros and a signing bonus.

Nevertheless, as the Yellow Canaries and Moura remain in ongoing discussions, the Yellow-Navy Blue hierarchy has also readied an alternative B plan.

Should Fenerbahçe fail to come to an understanding with Lucas Moura, who is anticipated to depart Tottenham, they will turn their focus to French Ligue 1 Monaco's Gelson Martins.

AS Monaco's Gelson Martins controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round 2nd Leg match against PSV Eindhoven at Phillips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands, Aug. 9, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Gelson Martins, the 27-year-old with dual Cape Verde Islands and Portuguese citizenship, is an impressive dual-sided midfielder, capable of playing on both the right and the left-wing positions.

It has been revealed that the player, whose contract with the club is set to expire on June 30, 2024, has appeared on Fenerbahçe's radar.

Martins, who caused a stir in Sporting Lisbon's youth academy, further propelled his career when he joined Atletico Madrid in Spain.

His current market value, estimated to have been an astonishing 35 million euros in 2018, has taken a drastic plunge to a paltry 10 million euros as of 2023.

Martins, who established himself in Portugal, showcased a tally of 27 goals and 30 assists in his 140 games with Sporting Lisbon.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the football player's career is that he was once a disciple of Jorge Jesus, the current Fenerbahçe coach, during his time in Portugal.

The player, who made his professional debut in the match against Olhanense on Aug. 24, 2014, was hand-picked by Jorge Jesus to join the first team squad in the summer of 2015.

However, his departure from Sporting Lisbon is based on a tragic event on June 11, 2018 – a scandalous incident in which a horde of about 50 fans assaulted several players and staff.

Afterward, he pursued his career in the Spanish team Atletico Madrid, signing a five-year contract. However, he couldn't find the ideal environment he desired in the La Liga club and was consequently loaned to Monaco in 2019.

Monaco subsequently acquired all of Gelson Martins' rights, and he has been plying his trade with the French club since the 2018-19 campaign.

From 128 appearances with Monaco in the French Ligue 1, he has found the back of the net 16 times and has provided 14 assists.

This season, Martin has logged 488 minutes of game time across 14 fixtures, including matches in the league, the French Cup, the Europa League, and the Champions League – in which he has contributed a single assist.

Trabzonspor's Moura interests

Despite Fenerbahçe's vehement assertion of their intent to bring the Brazilian winger Moura to the Süper Lig, with the player already given the green light for the move, his transfer is anything but a straightforward affair as his coach, Antonio Conte, holds the final card.

Also, fellow Süper Lig side Trabzonspor have also entered the fray for the signature of the Samba star.

With the winter transfer period extended to March 5, Trabzonspor have also shown interest in Moura and might as well take action should the Yellow Canaries fail to have him sign on the dotted line.

Like Fenerbahçe, the Black Sea Storm are also depending on the fact that the Samba star's contract with Spurs will conclude at the end of the season, yet the Yellow Canaries are seemingly poised to give them a run for their money

According to the latest reports from Karadenizgazete, Trabzonspor are set to make an offer of up to 2 million euros for the player who has been unable to find their footing in the Tottenham squad.