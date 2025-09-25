Fenerbahçe’s Europa League campaign began with a stutter on Wednesday night as the Turkish giants fell 3-1 to Dinamo Zagreb at Maksimir Stadium, undone by sloppy defending and missed chances despite flashes of control.

The Yellow Canaries, who traveled with a large away contingent among the 13,926 in attendance, looked poised when Sebastian Szymanski canceled out Dion Beljo’s opener with his first goal of the season.

But Zagreb regained momentum after the break, Beljo striking again in the 50th minute before Mounsef Bakrar sealed the victory deep into stoppage time.

Second-half collapse

Both sides opened cautiously, probing without taking risks.

Zagreb struck first in the 21st minute when a defensive scramble left Beljo free to poke home. Four minutes later, Fenerbahçe responded.

In the 25th minute, Szymanski darted into the box and fired low past goalkeeper Matt Freese after a neat through ball, ending his early-season drought and sending Fenerbahçe into halftime level.

The restart, however, brought fresh problems.

Zagreb’s pressure forced errors, and Beljo punished one immediately with a composed finish for 2-1.

Fenerbahçe chased the game without creating clear chances, their only late push undone when Bakrar lashed home in the 95th minute to confirm Zagreb’s win.

Tactical gambles and lessons

Coach Domenico Tedesco surprised many with his lineup, deploying center back Çağlar Söyüncü at right back and shifting Nelson Semedo into midfield.

Both delivered workmanlike performances, though the reshuffle left the team exposed in transitions. Söyüncü was substituted in the 59th minute for Fred, with Semedo returning to his usual role.

Post-match, Tedesco defended the experiment but admitted defensive frailties proved costly.

“The issue was not positions but how we conceded,” he said. “We must defend better. On the third goal, we have to block the shot – that is fundamental. We also lost too many duels and second balls. These details make the difference in Europe.”

He acknowledged progress compared with recent poor displays – stronger pressing, more possession, fewer turnovers – but conceded the fundamentals must improve.

“We reacted in terms of tempo and pressing. We won more balls and controlled longer phases. But concentration in the box and one-on-one battles are still lacking. That is where we lost the game,” he added.

One bright spot was Szymanski, the Polish midfielder who struck his first goal of the campaign.

After a free-scoring introduction to life in Istanbul last season, he had gone quiet this term.

His finish in Zagreb ended a frustrating run and gave Fenerbahçe brief hope.

The defeat leaves Fenerbahçe languishing in 35th after Matchday 1.

They will seek redemption on Oct. 2 when they host French side Nice in Istanbul – a match Tedesco labeled “a must-win” in their push to advance.