Fenerbahçe step into Thursday's Europa League showdown against Slavia Prague with a one-point edge in the standings, but their margin for error is razor-thin.

Both teams, hovering just inside the playoff zone midway through the league phase, are desperate to rebound from recent setbacks.

The Istanbul giants endured a frustrating 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in their last Europa outing, snapping a 10-game unbeaten streak in the competition's group stage.

Despite Youssef En-Nesyri’s second-half strike that briefly pulled them level, defensive lapses proved costly.

However, buoyed by a formidable domestic run, including 10 goals scored across their last two Turkish Süper Lig victories, the Yellow Canaries sit second in their league standings and remain just four points adrift of the Europa League's top eight automatic qualifiers.

Familiar foe

Fenerbahçe's history with Czech opponents is largely favorable, but memories of their February 2022 losses to Slavia in the Conference League playoffs still sting.

A pair of 3-2 defeats at the time underscore the stakes of this pivotal rematch, where a slip could threaten their European ambitions.

Coach Jose Mourinho faces defensive challenges ahead of the Prague encounter. Brazilian center-back Rodrigo Becao is suspended, and Çağlar Söyüncü remains sidelined with a muscular injury, leaving Samet Akaydin and Alexander Djiku as the likely duo to anchor the backline.

Midfield will likely see ex-Manchester United duo Fred and Sofyan Amrabat pulling the strings, while the attack hinges on veteran Edin Dzeko or in-form Youssef En-Nesyri, who has netted in his last two Europa League games.

Slavia’s uphill battle

Slavia Prague arrive with a mixed bag of results. Their Europa League campaign started promisingly with a 2-0 win over Ludogorets but has since sputtered.

Successive away losses to Athletic Bilbao and Eintracht Frankfurt, despite dominating possession and attempts, left the Czech champions in peril of missing the competition’s top 24.

Domestically, Slavia remain a juggernaut.

Two emphatic four-goal wins following their German defeat have fortified their lead in the Czech First League. Sitting eight points clear of Viktoria Plzen, they look well-poised to reclaim the title from city rivals Sparta Prague.

Coach Jindrich Trpisovsky will field a nearly full-strength squad, with the trio of Lukas Provod, Tomas Chory, and Mojmir Chytil spearheading the attack.

Chytil, in particular, has been electric, scoring four times in two league games around the international break. Slovakian star Ivan Schranz and playmaker Christos Zafeiris add depth to Slavia's offensive arsenal.

For Fenerbahçe, Thursday is not just about revenge but also survival. With four matches left, a win would tighten their grip on a playoff berth while keeping their hopes of automatic qualification alive.

Meanwhile, Slavia aim to avoid an ignominious third straight European defeat – a feat not endured since 1996 – and secure a lifeline in the competition.