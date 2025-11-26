Fenerbahçe’s resurgence in both domestic and European competitions faces a crucial test on Thursday when the Turkish giants host Hungarian side Ferencvaros at Chobani Stadium.

The Yellow Canaries are riding a wave of confidence, unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions, and a win could catapult them into the Europa League’s top 10 while narrowing the gap on Turkish Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray to a single point.

The European campaign got off to a rocky start with a 3-1 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, stirring early doubts about Domenico Tedesco’s tenure.

Yet Fenerbahçe quickly rebounded, claiming victories over Nice (2-1) and Stuttgart (1-0) and a 0-0 draw at Viktoria Plzen.

Domestically, a 5-2 thrashing of Rizespor at the weekend reinforced their attacking momentum, with the team scoring at least three goals in four of their last five outings.

The attacking trio of Youssef En-Nesyri, Talisca, and Marco Asensio has been central to the turnaround, providing both creativity and clinical finishing that have restored faith among supporters.

In the Europa League, Fenerbahçe sit 15th in the league phase with seven points, just one shy of the automatic qualification spots.

Thursday’s match carries extra significance as a victory would draw them level with Ferencvaros, who currently sit fourth with 10 points.

Historically, the two sides have met only once in European competition, during the 1971-72 UEFA Cup first round, when Ferencvaros advanced 4-2 on aggregate.

More than half a century later, Fenerbahçe have the chance to rewrite that chapter of their continental history.

Ferencvaros, guided by former Ireland striker Robbie Keane, have been strong at home and on the road in European competition, winning their last three away fixtures.

However, their recent 3-1 defeat to Nyiregyhaza Spartacus ended a four-match winning streak and exposed defensive vulnerabilities.

Leading scorer Barnabas Varga has carried the attacking load with 10 league goals and 18 across all competitions, supported by Gruber Zsombor and Aleksandar Pesic.

Their ability to exploit transitions and maintain defensive discipline will be key if they are to frustrate Fenerbahçe’s high-tempo attacks.

Tedesco faces a selection headache.

Fred, İsmail Yüksek, and Jayden Oosterwolde are suspended, while Çağlar Söyüncü and Sebastian Szymanski remain sidelined with injuries.

Central midfield and defense are particularly affected, with Mert Hakan Yandaş or Talisca likely to partner Edson Alvarez, and Mert Müldür expected to line up alongside Milan Skriniar at the heart of the defense.

Up front, Jhon Duran may make way for Youssef En-Nesyri, whose impact off the bench against Rizespor could see him return to the starting XI.

Adding to the tension, Oğuz Aydın, Duran, and Tedesco are all one booking away from suspension, meaning this match carries added stakes beyond the scoreboard.

Fenerbahçe will also be looking to key individual battles to determine the outcome.

En-Nesyri must find space behind Ferencvaros’ central defense, while Talisca’s creativity will be crucial to unlock the Hungarian midfield and support Alvarez in dictating tempo.

At the back, Skriniar and Müldür will need to contain Ferencvaros’ leading scorers, Varga and Zsombor, while remaining alert to counterattacks.

Beyond the immediate tactical battle, Fenerbahçe carry a rich European history.

Thursday marks their 295th match in continental competition, with 116 wins, 63 draws, and 115 defeats, netting 401 goals while conceding 416.

In UEFA Cup and Europa League play specifically, they have contested 152 matches, claiming 66 victories and scoring 212 goals, highlighting the club’s pedigree and ambition to climb the league phase standings.