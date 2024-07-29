The Turkish Süper Lig's Fenerbahçe will look to secure their place in the third qualifying round of the 2024-25 Champions League as they host Lugano on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho’s side carries a slim lead into the second leg after a thrilling 4-3 win in Switzerland.

The Special One began his tenure as Fenerbahçe's manager with a narrow victory in the first leg last week, but it was a hard-fought contest as Lugano presented a challenge.

Edin Dzeko shone with a hat trick, putting the Turkish giants ahead 4-2 in the dying minutes.

However, a 94th-minute goal by Lugano leaves the tie finely poised for the second leg.

Fenerbahçe's Turkish Süper Lig campaign won’t kick off until Aug. 17 against Göztepe, so their focus remains firmly on the Champions League, with just one match standing between them and the third qualifying round.

Last season, the Yellow Canaries amassed an impressive 99 points but fell short of the title, finishing three points behind champions Galatasaray.

They reached the quarterfinals of the Conference League, where they were edged out by Olympiacos on penalties.

Fenerbahçe hasn’t advanced to the Champions League group stage since the 2008-09 season.

Lugano also competed in the Conference League last season but failed to advance past the group stage, finishing fourth in Group D.

The Black and Whites are pursuing a historic Champions League group stage appearance, a milestone they have yet to achieve. They did, however, reach the Europa League group stage in the 2019-20 season.

Under the guidance of Mattia Croci-Torti, Lugano has made a strong start to their Swiss Super League campaign, winning their first two matches against Grasshoppers and Basel to sit third in the table.

Though Lugano is a three-time Swiss Super League champion, their last title came in 1949.

Last season, they secured second place for the first time since 2001, finishing 12 points behind champions Young Boys. They are aiming to remain among the top contenders this season.

In terms of European experience, Fenerbahçe will play their 272nd continental match.

So far, they have played 271 games, recording 108 wins, 108 losses, and 55 draws.

They have scored 370 goals but conceded 387.

In Champions League qualifiers alone, Fenerbahçe has played 35 matches, winning 13, drawing 11 and losing 11.

They have netted 52 goals and conceded 42 in these qualifiers.