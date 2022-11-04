The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League's group stage came to an end on Thursday as Turkish giant Fenerbahçe and English Premier League log leader Arsenal each claimed top spots in their respective groups to qualify for the last 16.

Fenerbahçe bagged its last 16 ticket after thumping Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in Krakow, Poland, a neutral venue owing to the ongoing Ukraine-Russian crisis.

Turkish hot prospect Arda Güler and Brazilian midfielder Willian Arao gifted the visitors with the much-needed goals.

Fenerbahçe, with 14 points finished top in Group B thanks to an incredible run that saw it go through the group stages unbeaten.

French club Rennes came out as runner-up with 12 points following a 1-1 stalemate with AEK Larnaca at home.

Unfortunately for the Greek Cypriots, AEK Larnaca, they could not match the fierce competition as they only manage to end the group in third place with only five points.

Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv was not even in contention as it was sent back home last with only a point to its name.

Machine ''Gunners''

Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney's first-half strike at the Emirates was enough to grant Arsenal a victory past FC Zurich as the Gunners proved they are not just in the competition to compete but to make it through to lifting the silverware.

Mikel Arteta's men boasted a two-point lead ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven who had 13 points.

Despite a 2-1 win past Bodo/Glimt PSV Eindhoven remained Group A runner-up as it heads to the Europa League round of 16 playoffs.

With only four points to bank Bodo/Glimt came third, resulting in them being relegated to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

All odds were against the Swiss club FC Zurich who were totally eliminated with only three points to claim.

What's next?

Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Real Betis, Union SG, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Freiburg and Ferencvaros claimed first places in their respective groups, earning themselves automatic qualifications into the UEFA Europa League.

PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin, Manchester United, Midtjylland, Nantes and Monaco were the group runners-up and they will face the eight third-ranked teams of the UEFA Champions League groups in the playoff phase.

Barcelona, Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla and Juventus were relegated to the Europa League from the Champions League after Wednesday's matches.

Bodo/Glimt, AEK Larnaca, Ludogorets, Braga, Sheriff, Lazio, Qarabag and Trabzonspor will continue in the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League after they finished the Europa League campaign third.

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference league will be held on Nov. 7 to decide this year's fate of European football.