Fenerbahçe booked their place in the Turkish Super Cup final with a controlled 2-0 victory over Samsunspor on Tuesday, asserting their dominance early and never relinquishing command at Yeni Adana Stadium.

The Istanbul side struck almost immediately, with Kerem Aktürkoğlu opening the scoring in the fourth minute to cap a fast, purposeful start.

Fenerbahçe dictated the tempo throughout the first half, rattling the woodwork twice and creating a series of clear chances that left the scoreline flattering Samsunspor at the break.

That authority carried into the second half, and the breakthrough arrived again in the 67th minute when Jhon Duran finished clinically to double the lead.

Any remaining resistance faded further when Samsunspor midfielder Makoumbou was sent off in the 78th minute, allowing Fenerbahçe to close out the match with relative comfort.

The win sends Fenerbahçe into a highly anticipated final against Galatasaray, scheduled for Saturday, at Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Musaba shines on debut

New signing Anthony Musaba delivered an eye-catching debut, making an immediate impact against his former club.

The 25-year-old winger supplied the assists for both goals and impressed with his decision-making and ball retention before being substituted in the 69th minute.

Head coach Domenico Tedesco later praised Musaba’s adaptation, noting that the Dutch winger arrived just three days earlier but showed composure and tactical awareness beyond his limited time with the squad.

Aktürkoğlu answers critics

Aktürkoğlu’s early strike marked his sixth goal of the season for Fenerbahçe, easing pressure after recent criticism over his league output.

Fenerbahçe's Kerem Aktürkoğlu celebrates his goal during the Super Cup semifinal against Samsunspor at Yeni Adana Stadium, Adana, Türkiye, Jan. 6, 2026. (AA Photo)

Four of those goals have come in European competition, but his Super Cup opener served as a timely reminder of his attacking value.

Duran, meanwhile, continued to quietly build momentum.

The Colombian forward has now scored five goals in all competitions, including strikes against Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Feyenoord, signaling growing confidence despite limited starts since his arrival.

Fenerbahçe supporters also made their voices heard in support of club president Sadettin Saran, chanting his name during extended spells of control after the opening goal.

Reis: “We lacked aggression”

Samsunspor coach Thomas Reis admitted his side were second-best, criticizing their lack of intensity and effectiveness in duels.

“Fenerbahçe deserved the win,” Reis said. “I was angry with our first-half performance. We didn’t fight enough, and without aggression you don’t stand a chance in matches like this.”

Reis cited injuries, tactical limitations and a recent dip in form dating back to the Galatasaray match, while also voicing frustration with officiating decisions. He declined to comment further on Musaba, despite the winger’s decisive role.

Tedesco: “A perfect test before the league restarts”

Fenerbahçe coach Domenico Tedesco described the match as an ideal benchmark ahead of the league’s second half.

“I’m happy we reached the final,” Tedesco said. “This was a very good test before the second half of the season. We are in a positive mode, and even during the break we worked individually to maintain fitness and energy.”

On Musaba, Tedesco added: “He knows the league, he’s at a good age, and we didn’t have a player with his profile. Considering he joined three days ago and played against his former team, his performance deserves credit.”