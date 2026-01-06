Galatasaray delivered a statement performance in Gaziantep on Monday, overpowering Trabzonspor 4-1 in the Super Cup semifinal to seal their place in the final with authority and depth.

The Istanbul giants set the tone early at Gaziantep Stadium, pinning Trabzonspor back with sharp pressing and quick ball circulation.

Chances flowed through Gabriel Sara, Barış Alper Yılmaz and Leroy Sane before the breakthrough arrived in the 38th minute.

Barış Alper timed his run perfectly and finished calmly to give Galatasaray a deserved lead.

The pressure told again just before the break.

In stoppage time, Eren Elmalı, returning after completing a 45-day suspension, struck against his former club to double the advantage, sending Galatasaray into halftime firmly in control at 2-0.

Trabzonspor briefly reignited the contest after the interval when Felipe Augusto reduced the deficit in the 55th minute. But Galatasaray never lost their grip.

The response was swift and ruthless: Leroy Sane carved open the defense down the right and squared for Yunus Akgün, who swept home in the 64th minute to restore a two-goal cushion.

Mauro Icardi then put the result beyond doubt in the 81st minute, finishing clinically to make it 4-1 and register his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

Galatasaray saw out the closing stages with composure, underlining the gulf in efficiency between the sides.

The win sends Okan Buruk’s team into the final on Jan. 10 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where they will face the winner of the Fenerbahçe-Samsunspor semifinal.

Dominance backed by numbers

The result extended Galatasaray’s unbeaten run against Trabzonspor to nine consecutive official matches, a stretch that includes seven wins and two draws.

In those games, the yellow-reds have scored 22 goals while conceding just six. It was also their second win over Trabzonspor at Gaziantep Stadium, having lifted last season’s Turkish Cup there with a 3-0 victory.

Galatasaray also made history by winning their first match in the Super Cup’s new four-team format, signaling early intent in a competition they are determined to add to their trophy cabinet.

Key performances

Barış Alper Yılmaz’s opener took his season tally to five goals, while Yunus Akgün struck for the sixth time this campaign.

Eren Elmalı marked his return in emphatic fashion with his fourth goal of the season, drawing warm chants from Galatasaray supporters.

At the back, Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana recovered well from an early error to prevent further damage with a sharp save shortly after halftime.

Reactions from both camps

Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek praised the atmosphere in Gaziantep and reiterated his wish for the final to be staged in Anatolia, specifically Şanlıurfa.

He also confirmed the club is actively preparing for the January transfer window within its limits and voiced full support for former executive Erden Timur amid an ongoing betting investigation.

Coach Okan Buruk hailed his players’ focus and hunger, calling the victory “fully deserved.”

He stressed Galatasaray’s ambition to lift the Super Cup and revealed he is open to deploying a two-striker system featuring Icardi and Victor Osimhen when circumstances allow.

Trabzonspor coach Fatih Tekke, meanwhile, insisted his side were not outplayed but punished for costly defensive errors.

He acknowledged structural issues at the back, called for reinforcements in several positions, and admitted the defeat was difficult to accept despite encouraging spells of play.