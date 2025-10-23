Fenerbahçe defeated VfB Stuttgart 1-0 on Thursday to hand the German Cup winners a second straight defeat in the Europa League.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu converted a 34th-minute penalty in Istanbul after Angelo Stiller had pulled down Milan Skriniar.

Both sides had their chances, but former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and his Stuttgart counterpart Alexander Nubel made several saves.

Germany forward Deniz Undav missed a final chance for the visitors when he miscued in a promising central position, and tempers on both sides briefly flared in the closing stages and after the final whistle.

Each team also had a penalty call nullified upon review in the second half. Fenerbahçe's Youssef en-Nesyri was ruled offside before Nene Dorgeles was felled by Jacquez, and a duel between Stiller and Edson Alvarez in the Fenerbahçe penalty area was not deemed worth a spot kick.

Fenerbahçe's Kerem Aktürkoğlu scores a goal from the penalty spot past Stuttgart's Alexander Nubel during the UEFA Europa League football match between Fenerbahçe and Stuttgart at the Chobani Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 23, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness was not happy that they didn't get the penalty, speaking of "clear contact."

He added in general terms: "I think we can leave the stadium with our heads held high. We played courageously – exactly how we wanted to play. You can't plan the points at Fenerbahçe, but more was definitely possible."

Fenerbahçe, under German-Italian coach Domenico Tedesco in succession of Jose Mourinho, followed up on their win over Nice after an opening defeat at Dinamo Zagreb for a tally of six points.

Stuttgart remain on three points from their opening victory over Celta Vigo, followed by defeats in Basel and now Istanbul.

Dutch newcomer Go Ahead Eagles stun Aston Villa

Elswhere, Mats Deijl's second-half goal for European newcomer Go Ahead Eagles completed a 2-1 comeback victory over Aston Villa 2-1.

It was the first defeat for the Premier League club after two wins in Europe's second-tier competition. The Dutch team recorded their second victory.

Deijl controlled the ball with his chest before firing a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez on the hour mark in the Dutch city of Deventer.

Evann Guessand struck early from inside the penalty area off Jadon Sancho's cross to put Villa ahead in the fourth minute. It was the Ivory Coast forward's first goal for his new club.

Mathis Suray equalized three minutes before the interval with a lob – scoring the historic first goal in the Europa League for the hosts.

Villa's Emi Buendia wasted a chance to equalize from the spot 11 minutes before the end, sending the penalty over the crossbar.

The loss ended Villa's five-game winning streak in all competitions.

Braga, Lyon stay perfect

Elsewhere, Braga and Lyon maintained their 100% records.

Fran Navarro and substitute Mario Dorgeles scored one each for Braga to beat Red Star Belgrade 2-0 for the third win from three for the Portuguese team.

Corentin Tolisso netted from close range in the third minute and substitute Afonso Moreira scored in the final minute in Lyon's 2-0 home win over Basel.

Early goals three minutes apart from Jens Odgaard and Thijs Dallinga put Bologna en route to a 2-1 victory over FCSB in Bucharest.

Rangers beaten on Rohl bow

Emil Kornvig scored five minutes before the break and Norway's Brann topped struggling Rangers 3-0.

Jacob Sorensen headed in the second in the 55th as the Scottish team didn't look capable of finding an answer to the aggressive play of the hosts. Noah Holm finished them off 11 minutes from time.

Rangers hired former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl as their new coach on Monday to replace the fired Russell Martin.

Rangers are without a point in Europe. It was the second victory for Brann.