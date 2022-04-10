Fenerbahçe claimed a 2-0 victory against Galatasaray in the Turkish Süper Lig match also known as the "Intercontinental Derby" on Sunday.

A win was crucial for third-placed Fenerbahçe to resume trailing runner-up Konyaspor and grab the second ticket to the Champions League. Fenerbahçe has no missing players except for midfielders Mesut Özil and Ozan Tufan, who were dropped from the squad in late February.

The Lions played without Kerem Aktürkoğlu, the 24-year-old winger who displayed a spectacular performance this season.