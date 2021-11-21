Goals by Mesut Özil and Miguel Crespo gave reeling Fenerbahçe much needed 2-1 victory in Turkish Süper Lig’s Istanbul derby against Galatasaray held at Nef stadium in Istanbul on Sunday.

The archrivals tied 1-1 in the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig derby.

Galatasaray’s second goal against Fenerbahçe in the second half of the match was canceled after VAR check.

The showdowns between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, also known as the intercontinental derby, have always been considered the most important and enthralling meeting of the Süper Lig fixture. After all, it marks the face-off between Turkey’s biggest football clubs.

For many years, the fixture has either been an indicator or a decider in the Süper Lig’s title race. But this year, the derby comes at a time when Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are absent from the top of the table.