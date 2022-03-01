Turkish Süper Lig heavyweight Fenerbahçe struck late in stoppage time as Hungarian defender Attila Szalai scored the winning goal to beat Kasımpaşa 2-1 on Monday.

Visiting Fenerbahçe took an early lead in the sixth minute as Slovenian midfielder Miha Zajc scored a spectacular goal at Istanbul's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium.

Zajc curled the ball into the net, beating Kasımpaşa goalkeeper Ertuğrul Taşkıran.

Kasımpaşa waited for the equalizer for over an hour. In the 67th minute, Kasımpaşa forward Jackson Muleka scored a header in the far post.

Szalai scored the winning goal for Fenerbahçe in the 91st minute. The Hungarian player was in the box to unleash a left-footed low-shot after Kasımpaşa’s defense couldn’t clear the ball as the Yellow Canaries secured a 2-1 win.

Near the end of the match, Kasımpaşa was down to 10 men as Australian winger Awer Mabil was sent off after arguing with the referee.

Fourth-place Fenerbahçe has 46 points in 27 league matches.

Kasımpaşa is currently in the 15th spot with 29 points.

It is close to the Süper Lig relegation zone.

Week 27 results

Adana Demirspor vs. Antalyaspor: 0-0

Trabzonspor vs. Kayserispor: 3-2

Medipol Başakşehir vs. Karagümrük: 1-2

Sivasspor vs. Beşiktaş: 2-3

Altay vs. Gaziantep: 3-2

Giresunspor vs. Göztepe: 3-1

Hatayspor vs. Yeni Malatyaspor: 5-2

Alanyaspor vs. Konyaspor: 5-1

Galatasaray vs. Caykur Rizespor: 4-2

Kasımpaşa vs. Fenerbahçe: 1-2