The UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round kicked off Wednesday with a thunderous clash as Ismail Kartal's Fenerbahçe delivered an exhilarating performance against Moldova's Zimbru, securing a resounding 5-0 victory and setting the stage for an electrifying season.

Despite the scorching heat that blanketed the stadium, Fenerbahçe burst into action right from the get-go.

In the 11th minute, Ferdi Kadıoğlu's elegant shot sent the hosts ahead.

Not content with just one goal, Fenerbahçe continued their relentless assault, and in the 13th minute, new transfer Ryan Kent showcased doubled the lead for the Yellow Canaries, sending them to halftime in a comfortable position.

The second half was no different, as Fenerbahçe continued their attacking onslaught.

Edin Dzeko, another new addition to the squad, netted a goal early on, further solidifying their dominance at 3-0.

But they were not done just yet.

Sebastian Szymanski, making his mark this season, struck in the 63rd minute, stretching the lead to an awe-inspiring 4-0.

In the 88th minute, the legendary King himself added the final flourish, cementing the emphatic 5-0 victory for the Turkish giants.

The newly appointed manager, Kartal's well-crafted strategy and the impressive performances from Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko received high praises from the Fener supporters.

Amid the jubilation, there was a moment of concern when Emre Mor, who had replaced Ryan Kent, suffered an injury.

He went to battle for 11 minutes before being replaced by İrfan Can Kahveci in the 73rd minute.

Post-match, Fenerbahçe's Member of the Board of Directors, Selahattin Baki, took the opportunity to address recent transfer rumors and shed light on their dealings with Wilfried Zaha, who eventually joined Galatasaray.

Baki defended their approach, revealing that the transfer process had been blown out of proportion and they had merely conducted two meetings with Zaha before parting ways amicably.

He also highlighted the club's successful moves in securing players like Sebastian Szymanski, Vedat Muric, Mert Hakan Yandaş and Irfan Can Kahveci, who chose Fenerbahçe over rival teams.

The stage is now set for the return match in Moldova on Tuesday next week, where Fenerbahçe will look to capitalize on their phenomenal start and maintain their edge in the tournament.

Selahattin Baki praised the team's astounding victory and emphasized the significance of their new players' seamless integration.

With a clear message of building a dynamic and formidable Fenerbahçe, Baki assured fans that the club's relentless pursuit of excellence in transfers would continue.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, Fenerbahçe's fans can expect a few more exciting additions to the squad.

Their goal is clear: to forge a formidable team that will dominate the league and leave a lasting mark on the UEFA Conference League.