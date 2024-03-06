Turkish Süper Lig outfit, Fenerbahçe are poised for an exhilarating showdown as they set foot on Belgian soil to take on Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 on Thursday.

The clash marks the first-ever encounter between the Turkish giants and their Belgian counterparts.

With both sides eyeing a pivotal victory, the stage is set for a thrilling bout ahead of the return leg slated for March 14, in Istanbul.

The journey to this stage has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for the Yellow Canaries.

Their European campaign commenced with a flurry of qualifiers in the UEFA Conference League, overcoming Zimbru, Maribor and Twente to secure a spot in the group stage.

In Group H, they battled against Nordsjaelland, Ludogorets and Spartak Trnava, clinching the top spot with four wins and two losses.

With 13 goals scored and 11 conceded, the Istanbul side stamped their authority, progressing to the round of 16 with 12 points in the bag.

This fixture marks Fenerbahçe's 267th appearance in European competitions, highlighting their decent legacy on the continental stage.

Over the years, they have amassed 105 victories, shared the spoils in 55 encounters, and tasted defeat on 106 occasions.

For Fenerbahçe, familiarity breeds confidence in the Conference League arena.

Their upcoming bout against Union Saint-Gilloise will be their 15th outing in the tournament, with a commendable record of 10 wins and four losses.

However, they are mindful of their defensive duties, having conceded 19 goals in previous campaigns despite finding the net 38 times.

Facing Belgian opposition is not uncharted territory for Fenerbahçe, who have locked horns with teams from the region on eight occasions.

A notable fixture against Anderlecht in various European competitions has yielded mixed results, with four wins, three draws, and a solitary defeat in their ledger.

In contrast, Union Saint-Gilloise arrive at this tie atop the Belgian League standings, with 21 wins, five draws, and two losses in 28 matches.

Unbeaten in their last 22 league outings, they have asserted their dominance with 61 goals scored and 29 conceded, setting the stage for an enthralling contest against their Turkish counterparts.

The Belgian outfit's European journey has been equally decent, navigating through the Europa League playoffs before being relegated to the Conference League.

A resilient performance against Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 playoffs epitomized their grit, securing passage to the next round with a hard-fought victory.

As the spotlight shines on Fenerbahçe's talismanic figures, Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi leads the charge with five goals in the Conference League this season.

Supported by the likes of Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic and Irfan Can Kahveci, they are poised to unleash their attacking prowess against Union Saint-Gilloise in pursuit of European glory.