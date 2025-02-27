Fenerbahçe have officially requested that all their remaining matches in the 2024-25 season be officiated by foreign referees, escalating the debate on officiating standards in Turkish football.

In a statement, the club highlighted the positive impact of foreign referees, citing Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic's performance in the recent Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby.

"The widespread approval of the foreign officiating team in the derby, both before and after the match, reinforces our longstanding stance on the matter. The fact that other Süper Lig clubs have also expressed interest in foreign referees further validates our position. Accordingly, we formally submitted our request to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Feb. 25, 2025, for all our remaining matches to be overseen by foreign referees. We also welcome the willingness of our rivals to have their matches officiated by international referees," the club stated.

Division over foreign officials

The introduction of foreign referees in Turkish football for the first time in 55 years has created sharp divisions among Süper Lig clubs.

While some teams advocate for an expanded role for foreign referees, others remain committed to domestic officials.

The move gained traction after Vincic officiated the high-stakes Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby.

The match, more remembered for its officiating than its play, set a precedent that fueled calls for more foreign officials.

Following the game, Fenerbahçe led the charge, with three other clubs joining their demand, while two teams firmly backed local referees.

Where Süper Lig clubs stand

Trabzonspor

Requested Vincic to officiate their clashes against Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Beşiktaş

Submitted a request for foreign referees in their key matches against Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe but did not specify names.

Samsunspor

Advocated for foreign referees in crucial encounters.

Sivasspor

Club President Bahattin Eken voiced opposition to the move, backing Turkish officials.

Kasımpaşa

Board member İbrahim Yıldız declared the club's preference for local referees.

Solskjaer's focus

Beşiktaş head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team recently advanced to the Ziraat Türkiye Kupası quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Antalyaspor, was drawn into the debate but remained neutral.

"I’m focused on Beşiktaş and how we can improve. I have good experiences with referees and a positive perspective on them," Solskjaer commented when asked about the controversy surrounding the Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby.