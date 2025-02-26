The spotlight on Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic after his commanding performance in the Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby has sparked further calls for his involvement in upcoming derbies, with Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş specifically requesting his presence.

Reports indicate that the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has responded positively to these requests, signaling a shift in how derbies could be officiated moving forward.

Vincic, who officiated the heated Süper Lig clash between the Istanbul giants in the 25th week of the season, received widespread praise for his handling of the match.

His decisions were met with approval from various football authorities, leading both Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş to advocate for his role in their upcoming derby fixtures.

According to Sabah reports, the TFF’s Board of Directors expressed satisfaction with Vincic’s performance, agreeing that he managed the high-stakes match flawlessly.

As a result, the Turkish Football Federation and the Turkish Refereeing Board (MHK) are set to evaluate his role in future derbies.

The upcoming MHK meeting will reportedly address the requests from Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş, where Vincic's continued involvement will be a key topic of discussion.

The TFF’s decision has already been made, with both teams' requests being met favorably, ensuring that the Slovenian referee will continue to feature in the country’s most intense fixtures.

With this development, it appears that the trend of appointing foreign referees for derbies will remain in place for the foreseeable future, marking a new chapter in Turkish football officiating.