Fenerbahçe arrive in Bucharest with their Europa League future secure, but far from settled.

Thursday’s visit to FCSB at National Arena closes the league phase of the competition, and while the Yellow Canaries have already locked in at least a playoff berth, the final table remains fluid.

Sitting 18th on 11 points, Fenerbahçe know a victory could lift them into a more favorable knockout position and possibly spare them a tougher draw in the next round.

Domenico Tedesco’s side have built their European campaign on balance rather than spectacle. Three wins, two draws and two losses reflect a team that rarely collapses, even when it fails to dominate.

That steadiness has been especially visible defensively. Fenerbahçe have conceded just two goals in their last four Europa League matches and have kept six clean sheets across their past 10 games in all competitions.

The narrow 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa last week ended hopes of a late push toward the top eight, but it did little to dent confidence.

Fenerbahçe limited one of the tournament favorites to few clear chances, reinforcing the tactical discipline Tedesco has emphasized since taking charge.

Away from home, the numbers are even more convincing. Fenerbahçe are unbeaten in their last 11 road matches in all competitions, winning eight times and showing an ability to manage games rather than chase them. That composure could prove decisive against an opponent chasing a miracle.

FCSB enter the final matchweek ranked 29th with six points, two points and several goal difference margins away from the last playoff spot.

Qualification remains mathematically possible, but only if they win and receive significant help elsewhere.

Recent form offers little encouragement. The Romanian side have lost three straight matches in all competitions and have conceded heavily, including a 4-1 defeat to CFR Cluj in domestic action.

Defensive instability has been a recurring issue. FCSB have failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six matches, conceding at least three goals on three occasions. At the other end, output has dried up, with just two goals scored in their last three games.

Their task is further complicated by the suspension of striker Daniel Birligea, who has been central to their European attack.

Denis Alibec is expected to step in, with creative responsibility falling on Darius Olaru, but margins are thin against a Fenerbahçe side comfortable without the ball.

Tedesco must juggle absences of his own. Captain Milan Skriniar is suspended after collecting a yellow card against Aston Villa, removing a key organizer from the back line.

Injuries to Levent Mercan and Archie Brown limit defensive depth, while January arrivals Matteo Guendouzi, Anthony Musaba and goalkeeper Mert Günok are ineligible under competition rules.

Discipline will also be a subplot. Oğuz Aydın, Edson Alvarez, Nelson Semedo and Jhon Duran all sit one booking away from suspension, forcing Fenerbahçe to balance aggression with caution ahead of the knockout rounds.

Even so, the core remains intact. Fred is set to anchor midfield, likely alongside Alvarez, offering control and ball security.

In attack, Duran, Marco Asensio and Kerem Aktürkoğlu provide pace and directness, while young defender Yiğit Efe Demir is a candidate to partner Jayden Oosterwolde at center back in Skriniar’s absence.

History adds another layer. This will be the fifth European meeting between the clubs, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest. Fenerbahçe won both legs when they last met in the 2009-10 Europa League group stage and hold a positive overall record against Romanian opposition.

Thursday’s match also carries symbolic weight. It will be Fenerbahçe’s 298th appearance in European competition and their 156th in the UEFA Cup and Europa League combined, markers of a club accustomed to navigating continental pressure.