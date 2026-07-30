Fenerbahçe kept their UEFA Champions League dream alive Wednesday, battling to a 1-1 draw against Polish side Gornik Zabrze to complete a 2-1 aggregate victory and book their place in the competition's third qualifying round.

Holding a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Istanbul, the Turkish giants produced another disciplined display on the road, with Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca once again proving the difference as his first-half penalty sealed the tie and sent the Yellow Canaries a step closer to the Champions League league phase.

Fenerbahçe wasted little time asserting control in a hostile atmosphere at Arena Zabrze.

Their breakthrough came in the 12th minute after captain Milan Skriniar was brought down inside the penalty area while challenging for a corner.

Following a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, and Talisca calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give the visitors a 1-0 lead on the night and a commanding 2-0 cushion on aggregate.

The early goal forced Gornik to abandon any cautious approach and push numbers forward in search of a way back into the contest.

The Polish side gradually grew into the match, testing Fenerbahçe's defense with sustained spells of pressure.

Their persistence paid off in the 10th minute of first-half stoppage time when Michal Sacek found space inside the penalty area and finished clinically to level the score at 1-1, cutting the aggregate deficit to a single goal before halftime.

That goal injected fresh belief into the home side, setting up a tense second half as Gornik searched desperately for another goal that would have forced extra time.

Instead, Fenerbahçe responded with composure and experience. They remained compact defensively, limited clear scoring opportunities, and managed possession effectively whenever the hosts threatened to build momentum.

While Gornik continued to press in front of an energized home crowd, Fenerbahçe's back line held firm, frustrating the Polish side and ensuring the aggregate advantage never slipped away.

Neither team managed to find another breakthrough after the interval, and the final whistle confirmed Fenerbahçe's progression after a hard-fought two-legged battle.

Talisca emerged as the undisputed hero of the tie, scoring both of Fenerbahçe's goals across the two matches. After netting the only goal in the first leg, the Brazilian again delivered when it mattered most, converting confidently from the penalty spot to give his side the breathing room they ultimately needed to withstand Gornik's late charge.

The result sends Fenerbahçe into the third qualifying round, where they will face Austrian champions Sturm Graz. The first leg is scheduled for Aug. 4 or 5 in Istanbul before the return fixture on Aug. 11 in Graz.