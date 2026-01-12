Fenerbahçe’s pursuit of Ademola Lookman is gathering real momentum, with growing signs that Atalanta’s long-standing resistance to a January move is beginning to crack.

The Istanbul club have already made their intentions clear this winter, flexing their financial muscle and squad ambition after eye-catching reinforcements such as Matteo Guendouzi helped underline their Super Cup credentials.

Now, Lookman has emerged as the centerpiece of Fenerbahçe’s transfer strategy and the Yellow-Canaries appear closer than ever to landing one of Serie A’s most decisive attackers.

Italian journalist Orazio Accomando reports that Fenerbahçe’s interest is “concrete and serious,” backed by ongoing talks and a clear plan to conclude the deal swiftly.

According to Italian media, the club is preparing to bring the Nigerian international to Türkiye in the coming weeks, signaling confidence that negotiations are entering a decisive phase.

Personal terms are no longer seen as an obstacle.

Fenerbahçe are expected to offer Lookman an annual salary of around 9 million ($10.5 million), a dramatic jump from the 2.5 million euros he currently earns at Atalanta.

That proposed raise has significantly shifted the balance, making it increasingly difficult for the Bergamo club to hold their ground.

Atalanta have previously resisted interest in Lookman and demanded what were described as “astronomical” figures to deter suitors.

But sources now suggest the Serie A side may be approaching the end of the road.

While they remain reluctant to part with a key player midseason, the scale of Fenerbahçe’s offer, combined with Lookman’s openness to the move, has weakened their negotiating position.

Lookman, 28, has been a defining figure for Atalanta since joining permanently in 2022.

His legacy was cemented in the 2024 Europa League final, where he scored a historic hat trick against Bayer Leverkusen, delivering the club’s first major European trophy and etching his name into Atalanta folklore.

Since then, his pace, directness and ability to decide big matches have made him a fan favorite in Bergamo.

That emotional connection explains the reaction among Atalanta supporters.

Italian commentary has described the potential transfer as “not easy to digest,” noting that Lookman quickly became a player who energized the crowd and shaped the outcome of critical matches.

Yet modern football rarely allows sentiment to outweigh economics and Atalanta’s history shows a willingness to sell and rebuild, when the price is right.