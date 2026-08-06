Fenerbahçe moved a step closer to the UEFA Champions League playoffs with a commanding 2-0 victory over Austrian champions Sturm Graz in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Wednesday, combining clinical finishing with a disciplined defensive display to earn a deserved advantage ahead of next week's return match.

Backed by nearly 40,000 supporters at Chobani Stadium in Istanbul, the Turkish side controlled the contest from start to finish, with Anderson Talisca and Mason Greenwood finding the net before halftime while the visitors struggled to create meaningful opportunities.

The result leaves İsmail Kartal's team in a strong position before traveling to Austria on Aug. 11, although the Fenerbahçe coach insisted the tie remains far from over.

"We could have won 3-0 or 4-0," Kartal said after the match. "But Champions League ties are always difficult because they are played over two legs. We'll approach the return match as if the score is still 0-0. A 2-0 lead guarantees nothing."

Fenerbahçe wasted little time asserting themselves.

Talisca opened the scoring in the ninth minute after Kerem Aktürkoğlu slipped a pass into the penalty area. The Brazilian controlled the ball with his back to goal, turned sharply and drove a left-footed finish beyond goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov into the bottom corner.

The hosts continued to dominate possession and pinned Sturm Graz deep inside their own half. Their pressure paid off again in first-half stoppage time when a short-corner routine caught the Austrian defense off guard. Marco Asensio rolled the ball to Greenwood outside the area, and the English forward curled a precise left-footed strike inside the near post for his first goal in a Fenerbahçe shirt.

The second half followed a similar pattern.

Fenerbahçe dictated possession, controlled the tempo and rarely allowed Sturm Graz to threaten. Milan Škriniar marshaled the defense superbly, while Khudyakov prevented the scoreline from becoming more emphatic with impressive saves from Greenwood, Talisca and Aktürkoğlu.

The statistics highlighted the gulf between the teams. Fenerbahçe finished with about 72% possession, outshot Sturm Graz 17-5 and forced 10 saves on target compared with just one effort from the visitors. Attendance was 39,800, with English referee Chris Kavanagh in charge.

Kartal's plans were briefly disrupted when left back Jayden Oosterwolde limped off with a hamstring injury around the half-hour mark, forcing Archie Brown into the match. Fred and İrfan Can Kahveci were among the substitutes introduced later as Fenerbahçe comfortably protected their lead.

Kartal said Oosterwolde's condition would only become clear after medical tests.

"He told me he felt something in his hamstring," Kartal said. "We'll know the extent of the injury after the MRI."

The Fenerbahçe manager also praised his squad's tactical discipline, revealing he held detailed meetings with the players before the match.

"We prepared very well all week and analyzed our opponent carefully," he said. "Everything we worked on in training appeared on the field. I'm pleased the players followed the tactical plan because we hardly allowed our opponents any chances."

Kartal was equally encouraged by the performances of several of his new signings.

Greenwood, who marked his European debut for the club with a goal, is still working toward full fitness, according to the coach.

"We signed Greenwood because we know his quality," Kartal said. "He's training with great determination and gives us everything we ask for. He's probably around 70% of his physical condition now, but I expect him to be close to 100% within a week."

The coach also praised midfielder N'Golo Kanté, saying the veteran's intelligence and work ethic made him a natural fit for Fenerbahçe's system, while highlighting Kerem Aktürkoğlu's response after an inconsistent opening half.

"Kerem is a very important player for us," Kartal said. "I spoke to him at halftime and asked him to keep the ball more and help with the pressing. He responded brilliantly and had a very good second half."

Sturm Graz coach Fabio Ingolitsch admitted his side struggled against the quality of their opponents and acknowledged the intimidating atmosphere in Istanbul.

"It wasn't as easy as we hoped," Ingolitsch said. "Fenerbahçe's quality players made the difference. We wanted to change things in the second half, but they didn't allow us to play the game we wanted."

He said the home crowd made life even more difficult for his players.

"When you feel the atmosphere here, it's difficult to expect a normal performance," Ingolitsch said. "Fenerbahçe are a very strong team, and they showed that through both their quality and the way they played."

The Austrian coach reserved particular praise for Talisca, whose movement and finishing proved decisive.

"It's very difficult to stop Talisca," Ingolitsch said. "You can try to limit his influence, but eventually his quality comes through. It's not only difficult for us. Any team would struggle to contain a player like him."

Despite trailing by two goals, Ingolitsch insisted the tie is still alive and believes Sturm Graz can mount a comeback in front of their own supporters.

"We'll try to use the advantage of playing at home," he said. "Our objective is to take control early and try to turn the tie around."

The aggregate winner will advance to the Champions League playoff round, where a meeting with either Sparta Prague or Olympique Lyon awaits.