Fenerbahçe host Nottingham Forest on Thursday night in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 playoff, aiming to take a decisive step toward the last 16.

The match at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium kicks off at 8:45 p.m. local time.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. The winner over two legs will face either FC Midtjylland or Real Betis in the next round.

Fenerbahçe's European quest

Fenerbahçe’s path to the playoffs was uneven. They collected 12 points from eight league phase matches, finishing 19th after winning just one of their final five European games. A narrow 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa exposed defensive lapses, and a 1-1 draw with FCSB confirmed they would need an extra hurdle to reach the last 16.

Yet their home record in Europe remains a pillar of confidence. Before the Villa loss, they were unbeaten in five straight continental matches in Kadıköy. They have never lost consecutive home fixtures in European competition, a statistic that reinforces the importance of taking control in Istanbul.

Domestically, the picture is far brighter. Under Domenico Tedesco, Fenerbahçe are unbeaten through 22 Super Lig matches and have won their last four league games, scoring 11 goals in the process. They remain within three points of leaders Galatasaray, keeping alive hopes of a first league title since 2014. Momentum is on their side.

Forest under pressure

For Nottingham Forest, this tie marks the beginning of a new chapter. Owner Evangelos Marinakis has already dismissed three managers this season before appointing Vitor Pereira to an 18-month contract.

The Portuguese coach takes charge for the first time in a high-stakes European away match.

Forest finished 13th in the 36-team league phase table with 14 points, just two shy of automatic qualification.

They won four matches, drew twice and lost twice, including an emphatic 4-0 victory over Ferencvaros in their final league phase outing. Their away form produced five points from four games, showing they can compete on the road.

However, their domestic situation adds urgency. Forest sit 17th in the Premier League, only three points above the relegation zone.

Pereira has built a reputation for fast starts, winning his opening match in each of his last seven managerial roles. He now faces Fenerbahçe, a club he previously managed in two separate spells, adding emotional weight to his debut.

Tactical battles

Fenerbahçe will be without Edson Alvarez following ankle surgery. Archie Brown has returned to training but is not expected to feature. Nelson Semedo and Oğuz Aydın are one booking away from suspension and risk missing the return leg in England if cautioned.

Fenerbahce players take part in training ahead of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 play-off first leg against Nottingham Forest, Feb. 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

January additions have strengthened the squad. N’Golo Kante and Matteo Guendouzi are expected to anchor midfield, likely alongside Fred or İsmail Yüksek, providing balance between defensive steel and forward thrust. In defense, Milan Skriniar is set to lead the back line.

The main attacking threat remains Anderson Talisca. The Brazilian has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season and is expected to operate centrally in a three-man attack with Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Marco Asensio. Talisca and Aktürkoğlu have accounted for the majority of Fenerbahçe’s Europa League goals this term.

Forest travel without several key players, including Chris Wood, Willy Boly and Matz Sels. Goalkeeper Angus Gunn is likely to start, while Lorenzo Lucca competes with Igor Jesus to lead the line. Defensive responsibility may fall on Nikola Milenkovic and Morato if Murillo does not recover in time.

Fenerbahçe have faced English opponents 21 times in European competition, winning just four of those matches. That record underlines the challenge ahead, even with home advantage.

For Fenerbahçe, the objective is clear. Build a cushion before the return leg at the City Ground on Feb. 26. For Forest and Pereira, it is about resilience and belief at the start of a turbulent new era.