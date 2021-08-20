Fenerbahçe beat HJK Helsinki 1-0 Thursday in a UEFA Europa League playoffs first leg match at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Fenerbahçe seemed more effective than Helsinki throughout the game, and their efforts paid off as a screamer from young midfielder Muhammed Gümüşkaya in the 65th minute brought his team victory over the Finnish side.

The second leg match between the two teams will be held at the Bolt Arena in Finland on Aug. 26.