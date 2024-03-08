Fenerbahçe claimed a significant advantage for the quarterfinals in the UEFA Europa Conference League by demolishing Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 away from home.

The match played at the RSC Anderlecht Stadium, began with the home team pressing hard.

The Yellow Canaries, however, did not allow their opponents any chances in this period and took the lead in the 20th minute through Michy Batshuayi's goal.

Asserting dominance after the goal, the Istanbulites maintained possession until halftime, heading to the locker room with a one-goal lead.

Starting the second half well and keeping their opponents away from their goal, Fenerbahçe went 2-0 ahead in the 84th minute with Jayden Oosterwolde's goal from a quick counterattack.

Continuing their superior game in the remaining period, the Süper Lig giants secured a 3-0 victory with Tadic's penalty goal in the 90+4th minute.

The second leg between the two teams will be played on March 15 in Kadıköy.

As expected, Fenerbahçe's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi continued his goal-scoring streak.

With seven goals in the Süper Lig and six in the Turkish Cup this season, the 30-year-old player had also found the back of the net five times in the Conference League.

The odds were indeed on Fenerbahçe's side as VAR's intervention in the dying minutes awarded the visitors a much-needed penalty, enough to kill off the match.

In the 90th minute, the ball hit the hand of an opponent in the penalty area after Mert Hakan's cross, and the referee initially pointed to a corner kick.

However, after a VAR review, the referee indicated a penalty which Tadic sent home with ease.

Injury concerns

Fenerbahçe, however, were dealt a blow as new center-back signing Çağlar Söyüncü unfortunately could not complete the match.

Çağlar, who dropped to the ground due to an injury in the 33rd minute, was taken off the field after the initial treatment on the field to be replaced by Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

Star midfielder Fred Rodrigues also could not complete the match.

After a long-term injury, the 31-year-old player, who started in the starting XI for the first time, signaled for a change in the 65th minute.

Head coach İsmail Kartal substituted Fred in the 68th minute, bringing in Rade Krunic.

However, the ex-AC Milan midfielder who was already on two yellows on the continental stage could not avoid caution in the 81st minute, ruling himself out of the return leg in Istanbul.

After Söyüncü's injury forced him out of the game, Jayden Oosterwolde filled in at defense for the remainder of the match, while Ferdi Kadıoğlu shifted to the left-back position.

Oosterwolde, who had scored two goals in European competitions this season, netted his first goal in the match against Twente.

Union Saint-Gilloise's star forward, Mohamed Amoura will be in the stands for the second leg after receiving his third yellow card in European competitions during the match, having already accumulated two before the game.

The match between Union Saint-Gilloise and Fenerbahçe was briefly interrupted at the start due to flares and fireworks thrown onto the pitch from the section where Fenerbahçe fans were seated. The game resumed after the area was cleared.