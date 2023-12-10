In a clash that could only be described as football poetry, Fenerbahçe silenced the Tüpraş Stadium by smacking Beşiktaş with a resounding 3-1 blow in the 15th week of the Süper Lig.

The derby kicked off with a bang as Edin Dzeko, the talismanic striker of Fenerbahçe, found the back of the net in the 10th minute, putting the visitors ahead.

However, the Black Eagles swiftly responded in the 24th minute when Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain calmly converted a penalty, bringing the score level to 1-1 as the first half concluded.

The second half witnessed more drama as Dusan Tadic regained the lead for Fenerbahçe with a penalty in the 63rd minute, making it 2-1.

The climax came in the 90 6th minute when Sebastian Szymanski sealed the deal with a goal, securing a 3-1 victory for Fenerbahçe in this highly anticipated Istanbul derby.

With this win, Fenerbahçe notched their 13th victory of the season, elevating their point tally to 40.

On the other hand, Beşiktaş suffered their fifth defeat, leaving them with 26 points.

Referee Atilla Karaoğlan took center stage, pointing to the penalty spot three times during the match, contributing to the intense narrative of the derby.

Beşiktaş's goalkeeper, Mert Günok, showcased his skills by denying Dusan Tadic's penalty kick in the 90 2nd minute, displaying a commendable goalkeeping performance.

Beşiktaş's Chamberlain added another feather to his cap, scoring his fourth goal for the team with a successful penalty conversion in the 24th minute.

This accomplishment made him the first player since Mario Gomez in the 2015–2016 season to score in both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe derbies in his debut season with the black and white jersey.

Injury woes hit Beşiktaş, as Gedson Fernandes and Umut Meraş had to leave the field during the first half due to injuries, impacting the team's dynamics.

Fortunately for Beşiktaş, goalkeeper Mert Günok made a crucial save during the penalty chaos, showcasing his resilience under pressure.

The match marked Beşiktaş's second defeat in derbies this season, following their earlier loss to Galatasaray.

Despite the setback, the Beşiktaş faithful will be reassured by Chamberlain's consistent goal-scoring form.

VAR drama

The video assistant referee (VAR) played a pivotal role in the match, intervening to award two penalties for Fenerbahçe that influenced the outcome of the derby.

A potentially game-changing moment occurred in the 75th minute when Beşiktaş's Tayfur Bingöl received a red card from Karaoğlan.

However, after a VAR review, the decision was overturned and Bingöl escaped with a yellow card.

Rıza Çalımbay, at the helm of Beşiktaş, experienced his first defeat in the league this season.

The coach expressed his disappointment with his team's performance, emphasizing that the players fell short of their potential.

He cited injuries, especially the early losses of Gedson Fernandes and Umut Meraş, as major contributing factors.

Fenerbahçe's victory marked the end of a seven-match winless streak against Beşiktaş, showcasing their determination to dominate Istanbul football.

The win also broke Beşiktaş's four-year unbeaten streak against their arch-rivals.

The match was not only a football spectacle but also a showcase of the physicality and intensity that characterize Istanbul derbies.

With 10 yellow cards handed out, including one to the coaches, the game lived up to its reputation as one of the fiercest rivalries in Turkish football.

Looking forward, Beşiktaş face the challenge of bouncing back from this defeat, while Fenerbahçe aim to maintain their momentum and solidify their position at the top of the Süper Lig.