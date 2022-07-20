The UEFA Champions League qualifiers match between Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe and Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv ended without any goals in Lodz, Poland.

The Istanbul giant was without several players, including injured Nazım Sangare, Luiz Gustavo, Mauricio Lemos, Marcel Tisserand, Max Meyer, Mbwana Samatta and Steven Caulker.

South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, who is being pursued by a number of European clubs, including Rennes and Napoli, has also been left out of the preliminary squad.

The first-leg match between Fenerbahçe and Kyiv has been moved to Lodz, Poland, due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The match at the Miejski Stadium kicked off at 9 p.m. (6 p.m. GMT) and was officiated by Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg.

The return leg of the match will be played on July 27 at 8 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT) at Istanbul’s Ülker Stadium.