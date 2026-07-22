Fenerbahçe made a winning start to their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign on Tuesday, defeating Polish club Gornik Zabrze 1-0 in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie thanks to Anderson Talisca's first-half free kick at Chobani Stadium in Istanbul.

The Brazilian's 37th-minute strike proved enough to separate the teams, giving the Turkish runners-up a narrow but valuable advantage before next week's decisive second leg in Poland.

Fenerbahçe entered the 2026-27 campaign determined to end a lengthy absence from Europe's elite competition after finishing second in the Süper Lig last season.

Under Ismail Kartal, who returned for a fourth spell as head coach in June on a one-year contract, the club are aiming to reach the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Gornik Zabrze, runners-up in Poland's Ekstraklasa, arrived in Istanbul hoping to frustrate the hosts and keep the tie alive before the return leg at Arena Zabrze on July 29. Instead, they spent much of the evening defending as Fenerbahçe dictated the tempo.

The home side controlled possession from the opening whistle and repeatedly pinned Gornik inside their own half. Operating in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Fenerbahçe moved the ball patiently and created the bulk of the scoring opportunities, while the visitors struggled to threaten despite lining up in a more counterattacking 4-3-3 system.

The breakthrough came eight minutes before halftime when Talisca curled a superb free kick beyond goalkeeper Philipp Schulze, rewarding Fenerbahçe's sustained pressure. The goal highlighted the Brazilian's importance after signing a contract extension earlier this year that keeps him at the club through 2028.

Although the hosts carried only a one-goal lead into the break, they remained firmly in control after halftime.

Fenerbahçe continued to push for a second goal and came close on multiple occasions, striking the woodwork twice while forcing Schulze into several important saves to prevent the deficit from growing.

Kartal refreshed his attack midway through the second half by introducing Marco Asensio and Oğuz Aydın, while summer signing Mason Greenwood made his long-awaited competitive debut in the closing stages wearing the No. 11 shirt. The English forward quickly looked comfortable, helping create chances and giving supporters a glimpse of the attacking quality he could add this season.

Sidiki Cherif also came off the bench late as Fenerbahçe continued to search for another goal, but Gornik held firm to limit the damage.

At the other end, goalkeeper Mert Günok enjoyed a relatively quiet night as the visitors rarely tested the Fenerbahçe defense. Led by Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar and Jayden Oosterwolde, the back line comfortably dealt with Gornik's limited attacking threat to preserve a clean sheet. Nathan Ake started before being replaced at halftime, while Fred and Bartuğ Elmaz controlled midfield alongside an energetic Matteo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi was named player of the match after producing an influential all-around performance in midfield, combining relentless work rate with composure in possession. Talisca also stood out with the decisive goal and another commanding display in the attacking third.

The statistics reflected Fenerbahçe's dominance. The Turkish side enjoyed nearly 80% possession, outshot Gornik by a wide margin, completed passes at better than 90% accuracy and controlled territory throughout the match while winning the majority of corner kicks. Despite creating enough chances to put the tie out of reach, they had to settle for a single-goal victory.

The result nevertheless gives Kartal a solid foundation as he begins another European campaign with Fenerbahçe. While the performance lacked the finishing touch needed to build a more comfortable cushion, it showcased the team's control, defensive organization and the growing influence of several new additions.

Fenerbahçe will head to Poland next Wednesday protecting a 1-0 advantage, knowing another disciplined performance should be enough to secure a place in the third qualifying round. Gornik, meanwhile, must produce a far more adventurous display at home if they are to overturn the deficit and keep their Champions League hopes alive.