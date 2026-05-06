Fenerbahçe's former president, Aziz Yıldırım, has formally declared his candidacy for the club's top office, setting the stage for a high-stakes extraordinary general assembly on June 6-7, 2026, in a move that immediately reshapes the club’s political and sporting landscape.

In a written statement shared through Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday, Yıldırım framed his return as a duty-driven response to internal instability and growing pressure from supporters.

He described the moment as pivotal, linking his candidacy to Fenerbahçe’s upcoming 120th anniversary season, which he portrayed as both a symbolic milestone and a rare opportunity for institutional reset.

Call for unity

At the heart of Yıldırım’s message was a direct appeal for consolidation across competing camps.

He urged unity not only among supporters but also among rival candidates already in the race, including Barış Göktürk and Hakan Safi, as well as other expected contenders.

Rather than framing the contest as a political showdown, Yıldırım positioned it as a moment that demands cooperation.

He argued that Fenerbahçe’s future cannot be shaped by division, insisting that the club’s challenges require a blend of institutional experience and younger leadership energy. His message reflected an attempt to soften the tone of an already crowded and competitive election, which is expected to draw over 25,000 voting members.

Long legacy

Yıldırım’s candidacy carries significant historical weight.

He led Fenerbahçe from 1998 to 2018, one of the longest presidencies in Turkish sports history, overseeing a period marked by both sporting success and deep institutional transformation.

During his tenure, the club expanded its commercial structure, modernized infrastructure, and strengthened its financial base.

These years also included intense European campaigns and domestic title races that helped shape Fenerbahçe’s modern identity.

However, his presidency was also closely associated with one of Turkish football’s most controversial episodes, the 2011 match-fixing investigation known as the “3 July process.”

Yıldırım and several club officials were implicated during the proceedings, though they were later acquitted in retrials, a legal arc that continues to influence public perception of his legacy.

Return shaped by recent turbulence

Yıldırım’s latest move follows a series of recent political and symbolic reappearances within the club structure.

In 2024, he re-entered the presidential race in a highly watched contest against current leadership figures, and in 2025 he publicly supported the idea of generational transition, suggesting younger leadership should take a greater role in shaping the club’s future.

His 2026 return, however, signals a shift in tone.

Rather than stepping back, he now argues that stability and experience are urgently needed, particularly as Fenerbahçe continues to struggle with a prolonged Süper Lig title drought dating back to 2014 and increasing financial pressure across its multi-sport structure.

Turning point

The election itself was triggered after former president Sadettin Saran called for an extraordinary general assembly following a series of disappointing results, including a heavy derby defeat to Galatasaray.

Saran later confirmed he would not seek re-election, leaving the race open and intensifying competition among potential successors.

The timing is especially significant.

Fenerbahçe are entering a decisive phase not only in football but across basketball and other sporting departments, while also navigating financial obligations and long-term strategic planning.

Decisions made by the incoming leadership will influence European competition ambitions, squad planning, and structural reforms.

Experience and reconciliation

Yıldırım’s statement attempted to position him as both a stabilizing figure and a unifying force.

He repeatedly emphasized that Fenerbahçe’s strength has historically come from cohesion, not fragmentation, and suggested that the club’s next chapter should not be defined by internal rivalry.

By extending an open invitation to rivals and potential challengers, he reframed the election as a collective project rather than a winner-takes-all contest.