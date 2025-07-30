Fenerbahçe have entered a new era with a historic sponsorship deal that not only renames their iconic stadium but redefines their place in the global football landscape.

In a landmark agreement with U.S.-based food company Chobani, Fenerbahçe have signed a 5+5-year contract for stadium naming rights and a parallel 2+3-year kit sponsorship for European matches.

The deal will see the club earn 10 million euros ($15 million) annually for the stadium rights, with additional income from jersey sponsorships tied to its performance in European competitions.

High-profile ceremony

The partnership was officially announced at a high-profile press conference held at the newly renamed Chobani Stadium.

Club president Ali Koç, secretary general Burak Çağlan Kızılhan, Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, CFO Tarkan Gürkan and other senior officials gathered to unveil what they described as a transformative step in Fenerbahçe’s journey to becoming a global sports brand.

Chobani CFO Tarkan Gürkan speaks during the press conference held at Chobani Stadium following the sponsorship agreement signing, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

“Value to Turkish sport”

Kızılhan opened the proceedings by expressing gratitude to Ülker, the previous stadium sponsor for over a decade.

He called the new partnership one of the most significant in Fenerbahçe’s history and highlighted the club’s lengthy search for a global partner that shared its values and ambitions. After months of negotiations, he said, the club found that partner in Chobani, one of the fastest-growing food brands in the world.

"This is not just a deal for Fenerbahçe," Kızılhan said. "It is a partnership that adds value to Turkish sport. Hamdi Ulukaya is a name that built something from nothing in America, a true entrepreneur who never forgot his roots and never turned his back on this country."

“Shared dream”

President Ali Koç followed with a powerful address, describing the agreement as the most valuable sponsorship in Turkish football history and among the highest of its kind in Europe.

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç speaks during the press conference held at Chobani Stadium following the sponsorship agreement signing, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

He noted that this is only the second time the club has entered into a naming rights deal, emphasizing that such moves are still relatively rare on the continent.

Koç praised Ulukaya’s devotion to Fenerbahçe, calling him a lifelong supporter whose involvement gave the partnership a deeper significance.

“This isn’t just a sponsorship. This is a commitment to a shared dream,” Koç said. “We’re not just changing the name of a stadium. We’re underlining our determination to grow as a club that commands global attention. Fenerbahçe are taking measured steps toward becoming a world-renowned brand.”

Transfer questions and financial independence

When asked whether Chobani would be involved in player transfers, Koç dismissed the need, saying Ulukaya had already gone above and beyond expectations and hadn’t even negotiated terms. He left the door open for a surprise, adding, “Even today, something could happen.”

Koç also used the moment to underline the club’s improved financial position, revealing that Fenerbahçe have paid nearly 133 million euros in interest since the beginning of their debt restructuring program and that financial independence was now within reach. He said partnerships like the one with Chobani could pave the way for more international collaborations.

“This is personal”

Hamdi Ulukaya, who emigrated from Türkiye to the U.S. at 22 with little more than a suitcase and a dream, said becoming a sponsor of the club he grew up loving was deeply personal. He recounted leaving home that morning with his wife, pausing for a photo and remarking, “There could be no better day than this.”

Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya speaks during the press conference held at Chobani Stadium following the sponsorship agreement signing, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

“If Ali Koç hadn’t called, if he hadn’t convinced us, we wouldn’t be here today,” Ulukaya said. “This is not just about naming a stadium or putting a logo on a jersey. This is a long-term commitment. We’re not just Fenerbahçe’s sponsor. We’re their partner.”

Broader impact in Türkiye

He pledged one million dollars annually to support the education of children – especially girls – in Türkiye’s earthquake-affected regions and said that Chobani’s presence in the country would extend beyond sport.

Plans are already in motion to launch Chobani’s operations in Türkiye, and Ulukaya expressed confidence that the partnership would set an example for other global companies to invest locally.

“There’s no better time to invest in Türkiye,” he said. “No country in the world offers this much opportunity, even amidst all the challenges. Fenerbahçe are Türkiye’s gateway to the world. If Fenerbahçe succeed in Europe, everyone will talk about them, and the whole ecosystem benefits.”

He also revealed plans to finalize a similar sponsorship deal in the United States within the next two months, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host.

Ulukaya said that if Fenerbahçe’s brand value continues to rise, Chobani will meet any future sponsorship valuation – or help secure another brand that can.

Ülker’s continued commitment

While the sponsorship marks the end of Ülker’s naming rights at the stadium, the company announced it would continue supporting Fenerbahçe across multiple fronts.

Ülker will remain the kit sponsor for the club's football team under its “Halley” brand and maintain its branding within the stadium.

It will also continue sponsoring the club’s men’s and women’s basketball teams at the Ülker Sports and Event Hall, opened in 2012 in Ataşehir.