Turkish giant Fenerbahçe needed a last-gasp goal to escape humiliation at the hands of newcomer Ümraniyespor, opening its 2022-23 Süper Lig season with a 3-3 draw Monday.

The Yellow Canaries drew first blood with Enner Valencia scoring from the spot in the 19th minute.

Ümraniyespor’s Tomislav Glumac then equalized the score 10 minutes later, but Valencia netted another goal in the 47th minute, making it 2-1 for Fenerbahçe before the first half ended.

Valentin Gheorghe balanced the scoresheet again in the 67th minute. Then six minutes later, Antonio Mrsic brought the lead to Ümraniyespor for the first time in the match.

Just when Fenerbahçe fans' hopes were about to run out, Mergim Berisha saved his team from defeat in the 92nd minute and the match ended 3-3.

Earlier in the day, Başakşehir thumped Kasımpaşa 4-0, while Ankaragücü played out a goalless draw against Konyaspor.

After the first game week, Başakşehir leads the Süper Lig standings with three points and is ahead of Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor on goal difference.