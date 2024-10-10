Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe are actively pursuing the loan of Real Madrid’s promising midfielder Arda Güler during the upcoming winter transfer window, as the talented young player grows increasingly frustrated with his limited playing time at the Spanish club.

With an eye on securing more game action, Güler is reportedly open to a move, but the Yellow Canaries are not the only team vying for his signature.

Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga clubs are also monitoring his situation closely.

Real Madrid's Arda Güler is set to make a decision about his future as the January transfer window approaches.

The young star has found himself sidelined at Madrid, leading to discontent over his lack of playing opportunities.

Spanish media have reported on his dissatisfaction, suggesting that a loan move could be on the horizon.

Fenerbahçe are prepared to take action should Real Madrid agree to loan Güler back to his former employees.

If he opts for the Istanbul-based side, club president Ali Koç is expected to meet with him directly to discuss a potential deal.

However, Güler is not limited to Fenerbahçe's interest.

According to reports from Fanatik, several clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga are tracking the midfielder's status.

These teams, which expressed interest in Güler during the summer transfer window, could reignite their pursuits now that a loan appears more likely.

Leading the charge are Premier League powerhouse Liverpool, who are rumored to be considering a loan offer with an option to buy.

Meanwhile, German champions Bayer Leverkusen, who secured the Bundesliga title last season, had previously attempted to sign Güler but saw their summer offer rejected; they might make another attempt to acquire him from Real Madrid.

Additionally, Spanish club Girona, currently competing in the Champions League, have also shown interest in the young talent.

This season, Güler has made 10 appearances for Los Blancos but has yet to contribute any goals or assists.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 45 million euros ($49.3 million), reflecting his potential and the fierce competition for his services.