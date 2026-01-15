Fenerbahçe Beko return to the spotlight on Friday with more than momentum at stake, hosting Valencia Basket in a pivotal Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 22 clash at Ülker Sports and Event Hall.

Tip-off is set for 8:45 p.m. local time (5:45 p.m. GMT), with playoff positioning hanging in the balance.

The Istanbul side enter the matchup fifth in the standings at 13-7 after 20 games, firmly inside the postseason picture but with little margin for error in a congested top half of the table.

Valencia, who have played one game more, sit third at 14-7 and arrive knowing that every road result could shape their path toward home-court advantage in the playoffs.

A Fenerbahçe victory would not only pull them level with the Spanish side in wins but also swing the crucial head-to-head tiebreaker their way.

There is unfinished business between the teams.

When they met earlier this season in Spain, Valencia imposed their tempo from the outset and rolled to a convincing 94-79 win.

Sharp shooting from the perimeter and effective transition offense left Fenerbahçe chasing the game, never quite finding their offensive rhythm.

Friday’s rematch offers a chance for redemption, this time in Istanbul, where Fenerbahçe traditionally draw energy and intensity from one of Europe’s most demanding home crowds.

Fenerbahçe’s task, however, will not be without complications.

Head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius will be forced to manage his rotation without forward Bonzie Colson and newly signed center Chris Silva, both sidelined through injury.

Colson’s consistent scoring and work on the glass have been a stabilizing presence this season, while Silva was brought in to add athleticism and defensive bite in the paint.

Their absence places added responsibility on the remaining frontcourt options.

Fenerbahçe Beko fans show their support during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2025–26 game against Dubai Basketball at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE, Jan. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

There is, however, a timely boost.

Veteran guard Nando De Colo is expected to be included in the game-day roster, offering Fenerbahçe experience, control and late-game poise.

A former EuroLeague champion and perennial All-EuroLeague selection, De Colo’s return adds leadership and shot-making at a moment when precision could decide the outcome.