With a 3-1 deficit to overturn, Fenerbahçe will look to revive their Europa League hopes when they travel to Ibrox for the second leg of their last-16 tie against Rangers on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries are in a crucial battle to avoid another last-16 exit after falling to their first-ever European loss to a Scottish team last week, snapping an 18-match unbeaten streak.

Despite the setback, manager Jose Mourinho remains optimistic, stating that "everything went wrong" but calling the result "a good one" given the performance. He insists the tie is far from decided.

Never one to mince words, the Special One was brutally honest in his post-match assessment.

"I think it's not fair to say we were very bad in defense because we were very bad everywhere," he told reporters. "Maybe you laugh, but for me, it was a good result, because the way we performed, the score could have been much worse."

Despite the poor display, the Portuguese tactician refused to concede defeat in the tie. "Is it over? No, I don't think it's over. There are still 90 or 120 minutes to play. From this game, I take no positives – everything went wrong. But my only advice to Rangers is: don't celebrate too much. There's still another match to play."

Rangers head into the match on the back of an impressive 3-1 win in Istanbul.

After Cyriel Dessers gave the visitors an early lead, Fenerbahçe equalized through Alexander Djiku before Vaclav Cerny struck twice, sealing a memorable win for Rangers.

It was a crucial victory for interim coach Barry Ferguson, who, despite the triumph, remains cautious, acknowledging his team’s tendency to falter in past European ties.

Fenerbahçe's road to the quarter-finals looks steep, but they have a strong record of success in Europe.

The club has not lost an away match since December, with a solid 5-4-0 record.

However, their form in the knockout stages of major European competitions tells a different story.

In the last 11 knockout round away games, they have won just once, losing seven and conceding two or more goals in seven of those matches.

While Fenerbahçe has had a full week to regroup, their domestic troubles are also evident.

Their slip to second in the Turkish Super Lig has seen rivals Galatasaray extend their lead to seven points, though Fenerbahçe has a game in hand. But their focus now shifts entirely to the Europa League, with a critical two-goal gap to overcome.

Injuries continue to plague Fenerbahçe, with several key players sidelined.

Çaglar Söyüncü, who sustained a hamstring injury in the first leg, joins a long list of absentees, including Jayden Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, and Diego Carlos.

Djiku, who replaced Söyüncü, is likely to start in defense, but Mourinho could opt for a tactical switch by moving Sofyan Amrabat into the backline, with Fred returning to midfield after serving a suspension.

Fenerbahçe’s attacking options remain strong, despite the injury crisis.

Dusan Tadic, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Edin Dzeko are likely to lead the charge in the quest for goals, with new faces like Anderson Talisca and Allan Saint-Maximin waiting in the wings.

Fenerbahçe will need a masterful performance to overcome the odds and keep their Europa League dreams alive. With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, they’ll need to find their rhythm on the road and silence the electric atmosphere at Ibrox.