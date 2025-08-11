Jose Mourinho has built a career on thriving under pressure.

On Tuesday night in Kadıköy, he faces another high-wire act: overturning a narrow first-leg deficit against Feyenoord to keep Fenerbahce’s Champions League hopes alive.

The third-round qualifier sits finely poised after last week’s 2-1 defeat in Rotterdam – a night that swung twice in the closing minutes.

Quinten Timber’s first-half strike was cancelled out in the 86th by Sofyan Amrabat, only for Anis Hadj Moussa to restore Feyenoord’s lead deep into stoppage time.

That gut punch left the Dutch side just 90 minutes away from a playoff showdown with Nice or Benfica.

For Fenerbahce, this is familiar and dangerous territory.

Last season, they lost by the same 2-1 scoreline to Lille in this stage before bowing out 3-2 on aggregate.

Their failure to catch Galatasaray in the Süper Lig title race, finishing 11 points adrift, meant another year without a direct ticket to the group stage.

Home comforts and European pedigree

If there’s a silver lining for Mourinho’s men, it’s the fortress they’ve built in Kadıköy.

Fenerbahçe players train ahead of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, 2nd leg match against Feyenoord, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 1, 2025. (DHA Photo)

The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in their last five Champions League home matches and have posted 15 wins, four draws, and four losses in their past 23 European home games, finding the net 50 times and conceding just 21.

Their European home history stretches deep: since their first continental match in 1959, a 1-1 draw with Hungary’s Csepel, Fenerbahce have played 142 home games in Europe, winning 73, drawing 31, and losing 38, with 207 goals scored and 136 conceded.

Since a crushing extra-time loss to Dynamo Kyiv in the 2022 qualifiers, Fenerbahce have scalped opponents like Sevilla, Olympiakos, Dinamo Kyiv, Austria Wien, Twente, Maribor, Anderlecht and AEK Larnaca.

Even when falling short in knockout stages, as against Sevilla in 2023 or Rangers last season, Kadıköy has often given them a lifeline.

Club in transition

Mourinho, who has two Champions League titles on his resume, was brought in partly to turn these knife-edge European nights in Fenerbahce’s favor.

His tenure follows Jorge Jesus and İsmail Kartal, both of whom took the club deep in continental competition but fell short of major silverware.

The weekend postponement of their league opener against Alanyaspor has given Mourinho rare breathing room in a packed summer schedule.

Still, he must navigate absences: Rodrigo Becao (ACL) is sidelined, and Diego Carlos, Cengiz Ünder and Emre Mor were not registered for the qualifiers.

Captain Milan Skriniar anchors the back line, while Nelson Semedo and Jhon Duran are in contention to start after substitute roles in Rotterdam.

Feyenoord’s frailties on the road

Across the touchline, Feyenoord manager Robin van Persie brings an iconic name but a patched-up defence. Four centre-backs – Thomas Beelen, Gernot Trauner, Jeremy Mitchell and Antef Tsoungui are out, along with left-back Gijs Smal.

That leaves new signings Anel Ahmedhodzic and Tsuyoshi Watanabe to handle the cauldron of Kadıköy.

The Dutch side finished third in last season’s Eredivisie and have carried strong early-season form into this tie, beating NAC Breda 2-0 over the weekend thanks to Sem Steijn’s free kick and Ayase Ueda’s strike.

Yet their Champions League away record is sobering: no wins in their last four road matches in the competition and no away clean sheet since 2002, against Newcastle United.

Their last trip to Kadıköy, in the 2016 Europa League, ended in a 1-0 loss to Emmanuel Emenike’s goal – a scoreline that this time would only be enough to force penalties.

For Mourinho, this isn’t just about surviving another qualifier; it’s about reasserting his reputation on Europe’s grandest stage. For Fenerbahce’s faithful, it’s about proving that Kadıköy remains a place where visiting dreams are extinguished – and where their own can burn brighter into September.