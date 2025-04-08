In the hills of Artvin’s Sarıbudak village, where tradition runs deep and bulls clash in glory, one Fenerbahçe fan is blending hometown pride with football passion.

Ulaş Gülseçkin, a lifelong boğa güreşi (bull wrestling) champion and die-hard Fenerbahçe supporter, has raised a colossal, 800-kilogram (1,760-pound) bull he affectionately calls the Kadıköy Boğası – the Kadıköy Bull.

Now, with his team in title contention, he’s planning an extraordinary gesture: bringing his prized bull all the way to Istanbul to celebrate a potential league championship beside the iconic Kadıköy Bull Statue.

"I'm convinced Fenerbahçe will win the title this year," Gülseçkin said. "And when they do, I want to mark the moment in a way no one will forget – by bringing the real Kadıköy Bull to Kadıköy."

Gülseçkin is already prepping for the symbolic journey, decorating the beast and organizing a convoy to transport it across the country.

If granted permission by club president Ali Koç, the ‘Kadıköy Boğası’ will join the symbolic statue in Istanbul, becoming a living tribute to Fenerbahçe's fighting spirit.

A respected name in Artvin’s famed bull wrestling scene, Gülseçkin has raised numerous champions. But this year, he says, both his bull and his beloved club are on the brink of glory.

“I’ve been in the bull scene since I was a kid. My bulls have won top honors in Artvin. But this one’s special,” he said. “If our president supports the idea, I’d love to bring this champion bull to Kadıköy. Let fans see the real Kadıköy Bull.”