Forty-year-old Fener Bahçe, a passionate Fenerbahçe fan from Aydın's Karacasu Kalemler neighborhood, has one dream: to experience the legendary Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derby at the iconic stadium.

His strong devotion to the Yellow Canaries e runs through his veins, defining both his life and his identity.

Named after his beloved club, Bahçe’s bond with Fenerbahçe started in the 1984-1985 season when the team claimed the Süper Lig title.

To honor that victory, Bahçe’s father named him Fener.

As a result, Bahçe grew up alongside the team’s triumphs and defeats.

From childhood, his life was intertwined with the highs of Fenerbahçe victories and the lows of their losses.

Today, a farmer, husband, and father of three, Bahçe rarely removes his Fenerbahçe jersey or hoodie.

His dedication is unwavering, and he proudly carries the legacy of his father’s fanatical support for the club.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Bahçe reflected on his unique name and its meaning in his life.

“I’m proud of the name my father gave me,” he said, grinning. “Though I could not make it to Istanbul, my dream is simple: to watch Fenerbahçe take on Galatasaray in the derby. I love other teams, but Fenerbahçe is my true passion. My father was a die-hard Fenerbahçe fan, and I’ve followed in his footsteps. I’m grateful to him for giving me this name.”

Name that stuns

For Bahçe, explaining his name often raises eyebrows. “When people first hear it, they’re surprised,” he shared, recalling how frequently he has to clarify his name, especially during his time in the army.

“Sometimes they laugh, sometimes they don’t believe me,” he added. “But when I show them my ID, they’re convinced.”

Fenerbahçe's super fan Fener Bahçe poses with his ID during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) in the Karacasu Kalemler neighborhood, Aydın, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

From hospital visits to everyday interactions, Bahçe’s name often sparks curious conversations. Despite the attention, he remains content and proud of his Fenerbahçe connection.

“My family means everything to me, but Fenerbahçe is just as close. When a match is on, I’m the only one at home, glued to the screen, cheering alone. But it’s worth it,” he said. “Fenerbahçe is family.”