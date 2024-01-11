Turkish Süper Lig leaders Fenerbahçe on Thursday announced they had signed up Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old Euro 2021 winner with Italy moves to Türkiye after only a few months with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga after a 12-year spell with Juventus.

"The experienced defender will wear Fenerbahçe's shirt until the end of the 2023/24 season," the Turkish club said.

Bonucci also has played for AC Milan and Inter Milan.

He took part in winning nine Italian Serie A titles, including eight with Juventus between 2012 and 2017 and another in 2019-20. He played 502 matches and scored 37 goals for the Turin club.

Bonucci was the Italian champion with Inter in 2006.

He played for Milan during the 2017-18 season before returning to Juventus.

Fenerbahçe are hoping Bonucci's arrival will help them secure their first Turkish league title since 2014.

And Bonucci is hoping to get more playing time in order to potentially make the national team squad for the European Championship in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. He amassed 121 international caps for Italy.

The player, who links up with fellow veteran Edin Dzeko, has indicated on social media that this will probably be his last season as a player.