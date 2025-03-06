The stage is set for a high-stakes clash in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals as archrivals Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray prepare for a heated showdown in Kadıköy.
The draw, held at the Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) Riva headquarters, determined the matchups that will define the next phase of the tournament.
The quarterfinal draw, conducted at the Orhan Saka Conference Hall, pitted the group winners – Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe, Konyaspor, and Beşiktaş – against the runners-up – Galatasaray, Göztepe, Bodrum FK and İskenderunspor.
Here’s how the quarterfinal matchups stack up:
Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray (Kadıköy)
Trabzonspor vs. Bodrum FK
Konyaspor vs. İskenderunspor
Beşiktaş vs. Göztepe
All quarterfinal games will be single-elimination fixtures played at the home stadiums of the seeded teams between April 1-3.
The winners advance to the semifinals, scheduled for April 22-24.
Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray’s clash promises fireworks as the two Turkish football giants reignite their historic rivalry.
Despite already clashing twice in the Süper Lig – where the Lions hold a narrow head-to-head edge – the fierce rivals remain locked in a tight title race, separated by just four points in the standings.
With a spot in the semifinals on the line, the battle at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium will be one for the ages.
The road to the final has also been mapped out:
Trabzonspor/Bodrum FK vs. Beşiktaş/Göztepe
Konyaspor/İskenderunspor vs. Fenerbahçe/Galatasaray
TFF officials, including Vice President and Executive Board Member Mecnun Otyakmaz and Board Member Prof. Dr. Zehra Neşe Kavak, presided over the event.
Kavak took the opportunity to acknowledge International Women’s Day, extending gratitude to all football stakeholders and emphasizing the tournament’s prestige.
“This year, we are proud to organize the Turkish Cup for the 63rd time,” Kavak said. “The cup, which brings together clubs from all tiers of Turkish football, offers teams a direct pathway to European competition. We’ve seen surprises throughout the tournament, and I expect intense battles in the knockout rounds.”
Kavak also highlighted İskenderunspor’s Cinderella story, noting the club’s remarkable journey in overcoming two Süper Lig and two 1. Lig sides to reach the last eight.