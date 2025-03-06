The stage is set for a high-stakes clash in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals as archrivals Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray prepare for a heated showdown in Kadıköy.

The draw, held at the Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) Riva headquarters, determined the matchups that will define the next phase of the tournament.

Quarterfinal showdowns

The quarterfinal draw, conducted at the Orhan Saka Conference Hall, pitted the group winners – Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe, Konyaspor, and Beşiktaş – against the runners-up – Galatasaray, Göztepe, Bodrum FK and İskenderunspor.

Here’s how the quarterfinal matchups stack up:

Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray (Kadıköy)

Trabzonspor vs. Bodrum FK

Konyaspor vs. İskenderunspor

Beşiktaş vs. Göztepe

All quarterfinal games will be single-elimination fixtures played at the home stadiums of the seeded teams between April 1-3.

The winners advance to the semifinals, scheduled for April 22-24.

Rivalry renewal

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray’s clash promises fireworks as the two Turkish football giants reignite their historic rivalry.

Despite already clashing twice in the Süper Lig – where the Lions hold a narrow head-to-head edge – the fierce rivals remain locked in a tight title race, separated by just four points in the standings.

Fenerbahçe's Anderson Talisca (C) fights for the ball with Galatasaray's Lucas Torreira (R) during the Turkish Süper Lig football match at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

With a spot in the semifinals on the line, the battle at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium will be one for the ages.

Semifinal pathway

The road to the final has also been mapped out:

Trabzonspor/Bodrum FK vs. Beşiktaş/Göztepe

Konyaspor/İskenderunspor vs. Fenerbahçe/Galatasaray

TFF officials weigh in

TFF officials, including Vice President and Executive Board Member Mecnun Otyakmaz and Board Member Prof. Dr. Zehra Neşe Kavak, presided over the event.

Kavak took the opportunity to acknowledge International Women’s Day, extending gratitude to all football stakeholders and emphasizing the tournament’s prestige.

“This year, we are proud to organize the Turkish Cup for the 63rd time,” Kavak said. “The cup, which brings together clubs from all tiers of Turkish football, offers teams a direct pathway to European competition. We’ve seen surprises throughout the tournament, and I expect intense battles in the knockout rounds.”

Kavak also highlighted İskenderunspor’s Cinderella story, noting the club’s remarkable journey in overcoming two Süper Lig and two 1. Lig sides to reach the last eight.