Fenerbahçe clinched a 3-1 win over Gaziantep FK on Monday in the 34th week of the Turkish Süper Lig. The team's new coach, Emre Belözoğlu, said that he was satisfied with the will and desire of his players, but that they should avoid making mistakes, at a press conference held after the match played at Ülker Stadium.

In the match without any goals in the first half, Gaziantep FK's ball sent to the nets was not counted on grounds of foul.

The winning goals for the Yellow Canaries came from Mert Hakan Yandaş in the 56th minute, Valencia in the 71st minute and Sinan Gümüş at 90+5.

The only goal from Gaziantep FK came from Maxim in the 65th minute.

"Wearing a Fenerbahçe uniform is really important, even for one minute. I'm trying to explain that to all my players. I encourage them to feel the value of the time I give them. It has been one year since I quit football, I want to make them feel this special feeling," Belözoğlu said.

"This game is not easy, it needs practice. We also need Gustavo in this powerful game. He is a very valuable player for us. We will know the value of every player," he added.