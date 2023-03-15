Fenerbahçe will be looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat against La Liga's struggling giant Sevilla when they host them Thursday in a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 rematch of their first encounter.

In the decisive second leg to be played at Kadiköy's famed Ülker Stadium, the host will be intent on knotting their loin cloths to make up for the deficit from the reverse fixture, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line should they summon the resolve to do so.

It is noteworthy that the Yellow Canaries dominated Group B, securing 4 wins, 2 draws and 14 points in 6 matches – besting the likes of Rennes, Dynamo Kiev and AEK Larnaca – before being paired with La Sevillistas Rojiblancos.

As for the record-breaking Sevilla, the team that has clinched an unprecedented six trophies in the Europa League, they were unfortunately relegated to the UEFA Europa League after a third-place finish in Champions League Group G, which saw Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen battle it out.

The Spaniards, having gone toe-to-toe with the Netherlands' PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round, emerged triumphant and were eventually matched with the Istanbulites.

Unfolding the pages of the football chronicles, in 2008, Fenerbahçe braved the odds and managed to write their name in the quarterfinals of the Champions League by outsmarting their Spanish opponents in the last 16.

In the thrilling first leg played in Istanbul, the Yellow Canaries outscored their opponent by 3-2, only to receive the same punishment in the second leg, sending the match into extra time.

The then heroic Fenerbahçe, after an intense fight that went all the way to overtime and then to penalties, etched their name into the last 8.

Yellow absentees

Fenerbahçe will be without the services of Luan Peres, who is still recovering from an injury, as well as Lincoln Henrique, who suffered an injury in the first leg.

UEFA has not been given the names of Nazım Sangare, Gustavo Henrique, Ezgjan Alioski and Serdar Dursun, and thus they will not be part of the hosting team's roster.

Jayden Oosterwolde, the latest addition to the Fenerbahçe ranks during the winter transfer period, is poised to make his debut in the iconic yellow-dark blue jersey in the highly anticipated Europa League, if selected.

The Yellow Canaries are not aliens to the European arena as they have already made 253 appearances with 94 wins, 55 draws and 104 losses.

Fenerbahçe have notched up 325 goals while conceding 367.

Fenerbahçe will take part in their 136th match in the UEFA Europa League, formerly known as the UEFA Cup.

In this particular cup, the Yellow Canaries have garnered a record of 59 wins, 33 draws and 43 losses in 135 matches while scoring an astounding 190 goals and allowing 171.