Fenerbahçe made a victorious start to their UEFA Europa League campaign, defeating Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 at Ülker Stadium on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries had to overcome early pressure, but a first-half goal from Çağlar Söyüncü set them on course for the win.

Union Saint-Gilloise looked dangerous in the opening 20 minutes, creating three clear chances but failing to capitalize.

Fenerbahçe, however, slowly found their rhythm, controlling possession and pushing forward.

Their patience paid off in the 26th minute when Çağlar Söyüncü netted a header from a set-piece to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The home side held firm for the rest of the half, keeping their opponents at bay.

In the second half, Fenerbahçe pushed to extend their lead but struggled to create clear opportunities.

The game’s turning point came in the 74th minute when Union Saint-Gilloise was reduced to 10 men after a red card.

Fenerbahçe capitalized eight minutes later when Christian Burgess scored an own goal, doubling the lead to 2-0.

However, Fenerbahçe’s late-game nerves almost cost them. In the 90th minute, Bright Osayi-Samuel received a second yellow card, conceding a penalty.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic heroically saved the spot-kick, but Union Saint-Gilloise managed to score in the 93rd minute through Ross Sykes, making for a tense finish.

Despite the late drama, Fenerbahçe held on for the 2-1 win.

Fenerbahçe’s victory was sparked by national team defender Çağlar Söyüncü, who scored his first goal of the season.

The experienced center-back was solid throughout the match, both in defense and attack.

On the opposite end, Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero in the dying minutes, denying Union Saint-Gilloise from the penalty spot and earning the adoration of the home crowd.

His performance drew long chants of praise from the stands, especially after his crucial save in the 92nd minute.

Müldür under fire

Not all Fenerbahçe players were applauded. Right-back Mert Müldür found himself under fire from fans after a series of misplaced passes.

Supporters voiced their frustration, chanting for Bright Osayi-Samuel, who eventually replaced Müldür in the 65th minute.

In a surprising turn, some Fenerbahçe fans turned their attention to Turkish national basketball team coach Ergin Ataman.

The supporters loudly expressed their displeasure with Ataman during the final stages of the match, adding to the tense atmosphere in the stadium.

Mourinho's reflection

Fenerbahçe head coach Jose Mourinho addressed the media post-match, acknowledging his team’s struggles early on. “We couldn’t break their pressure in the first half. Both teams pressed high, and we found it difficult to find space,” Mourinho said. “After the first goal, things changed. We started the second half well, created chances, but after going up 2-0, we thought the game was over. Clearly, it wasn’t. We made the final minutes harder for ourselves.”

Mourinho, known for his candor, also reflected on his approach to success, reminding journalists, “The ‘Mourinho effect’ is winning trophies. It’s September; you can’t win trophies in September. I’ve won everywhere I’ve been, except Tottenham, where I left just before the final. But I can’t win trophies this early in the season.”

He also praised En Nesyri, saying, “His performance mirrored the team’s – good, but not great. He gave us what we needed until Dzeko came on. The goals will come, for sure.”

Fenerbahçe will face Twente on Oct. 3 in their next Europa League fixture, where they’ll aim to build on this hard-fought victory and iron out the late-match jitters that almost cost them against Union Saint-Gilloise.