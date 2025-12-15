Fenerbahçe are positioning themselves for a decisive January move, and Alexander Sorloth may be just one conversation away from becoming their marquee signing of the 2026 winter transfer window.

The Turkish powerhouse has zeroed in on the Atletico Madrid striker as it looks to secure a proven, physically dominant goalscorer, with club officials already holding talks with the Norwegian’s representatives and offering what he values most: a guaranteed starting role.

For the King of the North, now 30 and entering a critical phase of his career, regular minutes are no longer a luxury – they are a necessity.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Sorloth is eager to arrive in peak condition after Norway's qualification.

Playing time, rather than prestige, has become the driving force behind his next decision.

That calculus has put Fenerbahçe, under new coach Domenico Tedesco, firmly in the picture.

Signed by Atletico Madrid from Villarreal in August 2024 after a sensational La Liga campaign, Sorloth arrived in the Spanish capital with momentum and expectations.

He had just finished the 2023-24 season as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals, emerging as one of Europe’s most imposing center-forwards.

Atletico committed heavily, paying a reported 40 million euros ($47 million) and tying him down until 2028.

But the fit has been uneven.

In the 2025-26 season, Sorloth has featured regularly without ever fully locking down a starting spot, scoring four league goals amid rotation-heavy lineups.

Competition remains fierce in Diego Simeone’s attack, with Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and others crowding the forward line.

Sorloth’s performances have shown flashes of authority – aerial dominance, hold-up play, physical presence – yet consistency has been elusive.

That context makes an upcoming meeting between Sorloth and Simeone pivotal.

Turkish media reports suggest the striker has made his position clear: if he cannot be assured a leading role, he is prepared to move on.

A single sentence from Simeone could tip the balance – either anchoring Sorloth in Madrid or sending him toward Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe are ready to act. Sources indicate the club is prepared to test Atletico’s resolve with an offer in the 25-30 million euro range, a figure below Atletico’s initial investment but closer to Sorloth’s current market valuation, estimated around 20 million euros.

Talks over personal terms are expected to intensify, especially if Atletico explore attacking reinforcements of their own in January.

For Tedesco, Sorloth represents both a short-term solution and a statement signing.

Adding more depth to Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Talisca, Asensio and Youssef En-Nesyri in the front, Fenerbahçe are seeking a forward capable of leading the line domestically and in Europe.

Sorloth’s profile – 196 centimeters tall, relentless in the air, and proven in LaLiga – fits the brief.