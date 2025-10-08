The 2025-26 Süper Lig season has kicked off with all the intensity Turkish football promises and the drama has often come from 12 yards out.

After eight weeks and 70 matches, referees have pointed to the spot 21 times, turning penalty decisions into one of the league’s most talked-about storylines.

As the international break arrives, those numbers reveal more than just luck; they speak to shifting fortunes, pressure, and precision defining the early title race.

Fenerbahçe lead the pack in penalties awarded, having received three so far – more than any other team.

The Yellow Canaries earned their spot-kicks against Göztepe, Alanyaspor and Antalyaspor, with Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca taking responsibility on all three occasions.

But his performances have been a mixed bag. He failed to score against Göztepe and Alanyaspor before finally converting against Antalyaspor to seal a 1-0 win.

Across the league, 16 of the 21 penalties taken have found the net, a 76% conversion rate that matches the Süper Lig’s long-term average.

Five were missed – two by Fenerbahçe’s Talisca and one each by Gençlerbirliği, Fatih Karagümrük and Göztepe. Meanwhile, several clubs have been perfect from the spot.

Galatasaray, Alanyaspor, Gaziantep FK, Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor each scored twice, while Konyaspor, Samsunspor, Beşiktaş and Kasımpaşa all converted their single attempts.

Yet five teams are still waiting for their first opportunity. Rizespor, Antalyaspor, Istanbul Başakşehir, Eyüpspor and Kayserispor have not been awarded a single penalty after eight rounds.

The absence has fueled plenty of debate among fans – particularly Eyüpspor supporters, who insist their side’s attacking efforts deserve more recognition from referees.

Başakşehir, competing for European places, will hope the second half of the season brings them better luck with VAR.

On the defensive side, Eyüpspor and Gaziantep FK have struggled most, each conceding four penalties, all of which were converted.

Those costly errors have amplified their early-season frustrations. Gençlerbirliği, Fatih Karagümrük, Rizespor and Alanyaspor have conceded two apiece, while Beşiktaş, Antalyaspor, Kayserispor, Göztepe and Başakşehir have been penalized once.

Remarkably, seven sides – Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, Samsunspor, Konyaspor, Kasımpaşa and Kocaelispor – have yet to concede a single penalty, a reflection of their strong defensive organization and composure inside the box.

At the individual level, four players have emerged as the most reliable from the spot: Barış Alper Yılmaz of Galatasaray, Paul Onuachu of Trabzonspor, Alexandru Maxim of Gaziantep FK and Bruno Petkovic of Kocaelispor, each scoring twice.

Their calmness under pressure has made the difference in several tight games.

Onuachu, in particular, continues to shine as he leads the Golden Boot race with six goals overall, while Yılmaz’s precision has reinforced Galatasaray’s confident start to their title defense.

For Talisca, however, it’s been a different story – three attempts, just one success, and the growing likelihood that Mourinho may soon share penalty duties with Edin Dzeko once he regains full fitness.

Refereeing, as ever in Turkish football, remains under scrutiny.

VAR has influenced 14 of the 21 penalty calls so far, nearly two-thirds of the total.

Ali Şansalan stands out as the official most willing to point to the spot, awarding three penalties in his five matches.

Behind him are Atilla Karaoğlan, Cihan Aydın, Ali Yılmaz and Oğuzhan Çakır with two apiece. A dozen other referees have each given one, while five – including Çağdaş Altay and Yiğit Arslan – have yet to award any.

The Turkish Football Federation reports a 92% VAR accuracy rate this season, a marked improvement from last year’s 88%, but debates over consistency persist.