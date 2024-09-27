The Turkish Football Federation has denounced an armed assault on former Türkiye and Fenerbahçe striker, now TV pundit, Serhat Akın, which occurred in Istanbul on Thursday.

Following Fenerbahçe's 2-1 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, Akın took to social media to reveal that he had been shot in the foot after leaving a TV studio in the Beykoz district.

"We have learned with regret that former national team player Serhat Akın was injured in his foot as a result of an armed attack," the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn the heinous attack and wish Serhat Akın a speedy recovery."

The 43-year-old, who played 16 times for his country between 2002 and 2006, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Akin's social media post included a picture of his bloodied ankle and foot, accompanied by the message: "They shot my feet after the program; our last word is Fenerbahçe."

Fenerbahçe, the club where Akin started his career and spent five years before moving on to Belgian side Anderlecht, also condemned the attack.

"We expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice as soon as possible," the club said.